The Lone Bellow Announce New Album 'Walk Into a Storm' and Tour

by Sarah Zupko

13 June 2017

The Lone Bellow are back with their third album and it's been produced by Dave Cobb.
 

One of the Americana scene’s best bands, the Lone Bellow, is set to release their third album, Walk Into a Storm, on September 15th via Descendant Records/ Sony Music Masterworks. Americana super producer Dave Cobb handled production duties on the Brooklyn’s band’s latest. Today, the band shared the record’s first single is the bright toe-tapper “Time’s Always Leaving” and you can hear that clean and crisp Cobb sound that lets the music speak for itself with minimal fussiness.
  

TOUR DATES
Sept 21 - Central Park Summerstage - New York, NY#
Sept 29 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC
Sept 30 - Riverfront Park Concert Series - Lynchburg, VA
Oct 01 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH
Oct 02 - Opera House - Toronto, ONT
Oct 03 - El Club - Detroit, MI
Oct 05 - Lincoln Theatre - Columbus, OH
Oct 06 - Dave Finkelman Auditorium - Middleton, OH
Oct 07 - Headliners Music Hall - Louisville, KY
Oct 08 - Deluxe at Old National Center - Indianapolis, IN
Oct 10 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL
Oct 13 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI
Oct 14 - The Englert Theatre - Iowa City, IA
Oct 15 - Fine Line Music Cafe - Minneapolis, MN
Nov 01 - Bijou Theater - Knoxville, TN*
Nov 02 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA*
Nov 05 - Iron City Birmingham - Birmingham, AL*
Nov 06 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC*
Nov 07 - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC*
Nov 09 - Haw River Ballroom - Saxapahaw, NC*
Nov 10 - 9:30 Club - Washington D.C.*
Nov 12 - Infinity Hall Hartford - Hartford, CT*
Nov 14 - State Theatre - Portland, ME*
Nov 15 - House of Blues - Boston, MA*
Nov 16 - Higher Ground - South Burlington, VT*
Nov 17 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA*

#Supporting the Head and the Heart
*w/ The Wild Reeds

Topics: alternative country | americana | indie folk | the lone bellow
//comments

