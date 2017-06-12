The Lone Bellow Announce New Album 'Walk Into a Storm' and Tour

- //Home
- //Music
- //Blogs
- //Mixed Media
- //The Lone Bellow
One of the Americana scene’s best bands, the Lone Bellow, is set to release their third album, Walk Into a Storm, on September 15th via Descendant Records/ Sony Music Masterworks. Americana super producer Dave Cobb handled production duties on the Brooklyn’s band’s latest. Today, the band shared the record’s first single is the bright toe-tapper “Time’s Always Leaving” and you can hear that clean and crisp Cobb sound that lets the music speak for itself with minimal fussiness.
TOUR DATES
Sept 21 - Central Park Summerstage - New York, NY#
Sept 29 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC
Sept 30 - Riverfront Park Concert Series - Lynchburg, VA
Oct 01 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH
Oct 02 - Opera House - Toronto, ONT
Oct 03 - El Club - Detroit, MI
Oct 05 - Lincoln Theatre - Columbus, OH
Oct 06 - Dave Finkelman Auditorium - Middleton, OH
Oct 07 - Headliners Music Hall - Louisville, KY
Oct 08 - Deluxe at Old National Center - Indianapolis, IN
Oct 10 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL
Oct 13 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI
Oct 14 - The Englert Theatre - Iowa City, IA
Oct 15 - Fine Line Music Cafe - Minneapolis, MN
Nov 01 - Bijou Theater - Knoxville, TN*
Nov 02 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA*
Nov 05 - Iron City Birmingham - Birmingham, AL*
Nov 06 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC*
Nov 07 - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC*
Nov 09 - Haw River Ballroom - Saxapahaw, NC*
Nov 10 - 9:30 Club - Washington D.C.*
Nov 12 - Infinity Hall Hartford - Hartford, CT*
Nov 14 - State Theatre - Portland, ME*
Nov 15 - House of Blues - Boston, MA*
Nov 16 - Higher Ground - South Burlington, VT*
Nov 17 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA*
#Supporting the Head and the Heart
*w/ The Wild Reeds
The Dustbowl Revival "Call My Name" (audio) (premiere) // Music
Playing to Vapors 'Shred the Master Design' (album stream) (premiere) // Music
Banda Magda "Coração" (video) (premiere) // Music
'Caltiki': The Creeping Blob!
// Short Ends and Leader
"Even at its most creaky in between the hair-raising scenes of queasy ickiness, this movie appeals to style mavens, auteur watchers, and horror historians.READ the article