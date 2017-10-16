The Moving Pixels Podcast Discovers 'What Remains of Edith Finch'

by Nick Dinicola

16 October 2017

This week, Nick and Eric dive deep into the cursed family history of the Finch family.
 

This podcast is available via Soundcloud.

Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.

 

Our podcast contributors:

In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.

Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.

Topics: adventure game | first-person | narrative game | podcast | what remains of edith finch
