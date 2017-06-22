The Moving Pixels Podcast Discusses 'Tales from the Borderlands Episode 2'

by G. Christopher Williams

26 June 2017

Our foray into the adventure-game-style version of the Borderlands continues.
 

This week the Moving Pixels podcast continues a five-part discussion of Telltale Games’ Tales from the Borderlands.

So, our foray into the adventure-game-style version of the Borderlands continues.
  

This podcast is available via Soundcloud.

Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.

 

Our podcast contributors:

G. Christopher Williams is a contributor at PopMatters.com. You can find his weekly updates featured at his blog 8-bit confessional.

In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.

Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.

Topics: adventure game | podcast | tales from the borderlands
//related

The Moving Pixels Podcast Discusses 'Tales from the Borderlands: Episode 1'

Players Lose Control in ‘Tales from the Borderlands’

We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong on the Internet. Please consider a donation to support our work. We are a wholly independent, women-owned, small company. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing, challenging times where costs have risen and advertising has dropped precipitously. PopMatters needs your help to keep publishing. Thank you.


//comments

//Mixed media

Last Leaves "The World We Had" (video) (premiere) // Music

M83 "Holograms" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Fly By Midnight "2U" (David Guetta cover) (premiere) // Music

A Valley Son "Leaving Is Easy" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Foo Fighters "Run" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
Vince Staples: The Big Fish Theory

Vince Staples: The Big Fish Theory
Movies Matter in 'Talking Pictures'

Movies Matter in 'Talking Pictures'
War and the Novel of Integrity in 'The Story of a Brief Marriage'

War and the Novel of Integrity in 'The Story of a Brief Marriage'
Beth Ditto: Fake Sugar

Beth Ditto: Fake Sugar
'Dear Ijeawele', Dear Tired Church Ladies

'Dear Ijeawele', Dear Tired Church Ladies
Cigarettes After Sex: Cigarettes After Sex

Cigarettes After Sex: Cigarettes After Sex
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: The Nashville Sound

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: The Nashville Sound
Junot Díaz's Favorite Short Stories: the Future of American Literature Shines Bright

Junot Díaz's Favorite Short Stories: the Future of American Literature Shines Bright
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

The Moving Pixels Podcast Discusses 'Tales from the Borderlands Episode 2'

// Moving Pixels

"Our foray into the adventure-game-style version of the Borderlands continues.

READ the article