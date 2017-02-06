- //Home
Reminiscent of text adventures and experiments with natural language processing, Event [0] is a game that feels both modern and retro. It’s a game that forces the player into a relationship with an AI, becoming an exploration of both identity and language itself.
This week we explore the game’s experiment with language as a form of gameplay.
Our podcast contributors:
G. Christopher Williams is a contributor at PopMatters.com. You can find his weekly updates featured at his blog 8-bit confessional.
In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.
Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.
The Moving Pixels Podcast Experiences 'Event 0'
// Moving Pixels
