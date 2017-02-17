The Moving Pixels Podcast Explores 'This Is the Police'

by G. Christopher Williams

20 February 2017

This week we take a look at the themes and politics of This Is the Police.
 

This Is the Police is a police management sim boiled about as hard as they come.

This week we take a look at the themes and politics of the game.
  

This podcast is available via Soundcloud.

Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.

 

Our podcast contributors:

G. Christopher Williams is a contributor at PopMatters.com. You can find his weekly updates featured at his blog 8-bit confessional.

In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.

Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.

Topics: adventure game | strategy game | this is the police
 

We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong online. Please consider a donation to support our work as an independent publisher devoted to the arts and humanities. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing and challenging times where advertising no longer covers our costs. We need your help to keep PopMatters publishing. Thank you.

 


//comments
//related

Playing to Lose: The Tragedy of 'This Is the Police'

//Mixed media

Stolar "Paralyzed" (video) (premiere) // Music

Chick Quest 'Model View Controller' (album stream) (premiere) // Music

Greg Jones Project "House Not Home" (video) (premiere) // Music

Stone Foundation "Strange People" feat. William Bell (premiere) // Music

Animal Collective "Kinda Bonkers" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
'The Art of the Blues' Captures the Music's Visuals to Sublime Standards

'The Art of the Blues' Captures the Music's Visuals to Sublime Standards
'Supernatural' Goes All 'Reservoir Dogs' in One of the Season's Best Episodes

'Supernatural' Goes All 'Reservoir Dogs' in One of the Season's Best Episodes
'Aleksandr Sokurov: Russian Ark' Serves as a Succinct Companion to the Landmark Film

'Aleksandr Sokurov: Russian Ark' Serves as a Succinct Companion to the Landmark Film
Gary Stewart: Gary / Cactus and a Rose

Gary Stewart: Gary / Cactus and a Rose
The Obscure Cities Series Blends the Subtle and the Fantastic

The Obscure Cities Series Blends the Subtle and the Fantastic
America's Dirty Secrets Revealed in Robert Altman's Short Cuts

America's Dirty Secrets Revealed in Robert Altman's Short Cuts
Jens Lekman: Life Will See You Now

Jens Lekman: Life Will See You Now
Grails: Chalice Hymnal

Grails: Chalice Hymnal
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

The Moving Pixels Podcast Explores 'This Is the Police'

// Moving Pixels

"This week we take a look at the themes and politics of This Is the Police.

READ the article