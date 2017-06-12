The Moving Pixels Podcast Goes 'Full Throttle'

by G. Christopher Williams

12 June 2017

The violence and bravado of biker culture meets the careful logic of the adventure game in the Lucas Arts classic Full Thottle.
 

Often regarded as one of the best adventure games of the 1990s, Full Thottle is a classic that mixes the violence and bravado of biker culture with the careful logic of the adventure game.
  

This podcast is available via Soundcloud.

Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.

 

Our podcast contributors:

G. Christopher Williams is a contributor at PopMatters.com. You can find his weekly updates featured at his blog 8-bit confessional.

In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.

Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.

Topics: adventure game | full throttle | graphic adventure | podcast
//comments

