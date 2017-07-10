The Moving Pixels Podcast Goes 'Knee Deep' in Swamp Noir

by G. Christopher Williams

10 July 2017

This week the Moving Pixels podcast begins a three-part discussion of Knee Deep, a "swamp noir" we all agree has a great setting. However, we can't agree on much more than that.
 

This podcast is available via Soundcloud.

Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.

 

Our podcast contributors:

G. Christopher Williams is a contributor at PopMatters.com. You can find his weekly updates featured at his blog 8-bit confessional.

In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.

Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.

Topics: adventure game | episodic games | knee deep | podcast | swamp noir
