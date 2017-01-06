The Moving Pixels Podcast Investigates 'Gravity Bone' and 'Thirty Flights of Loving'

Following our discussion of last year’s smash cut heavy Virginia, the Moving Pixels podcast decided to take a look back at one of Virginia‘s gaming inspirations, Thirty Flights of Loving.

This week the podcast looks at the avant-garde games of indie developer Blendo Games.





This podcast is available via Soundcloud.

Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.

Our podcast contributors:

G. Christopher Williams is a contributor at PopMatters. You can find his weekly updates featured at his blog 8-bit confessional.

In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.

Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.



PopMatters PopMatters and writing at his own blog, Film Criticism, PostScript, and the Popular Culture Review. You can drop him a line with that old fashioned thing called e-mail at G. Christopher Williams is a Professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He posts his weekly contribution to the Moving Pixels blog at every Wednesday . Besides also serving as Multimedia Editor atand writing at his own blog, 8-bit confessional , he has also published essays in journals like, and the. You can drop him a line with that old fashioned thing called e-mail at [email protected] or tweet at his newly opened Twitter account, @GChrisWilliams