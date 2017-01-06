The Moving Pixels Podcast Investigates 'Gravity Bone' and 'Thirty Flights of Loving'

Following our discussion of last year’s smash cut heavy Virginia, the Moving Pixels podcast decided to take a look back at one of Virginia‘s gaming inspirations, Thirty Flights of Loving.
This week the podcast looks at the avant-garde games of indie developer Blendo Games.
