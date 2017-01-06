The Moving Pixels Podcast Investigates 'Gravity Bone' and 'Thirty Flights of Loving'

by G. Christopher Williams

9 January 2017

This week the podcast looks at the avant-garde games of indie developer Blendo Games.
 

Following our discussion of last year’s smash cut heavy Virginia, the Moving Pixels podcast decided to take a look back at one of Virginia‘s gaming inspirations, Thirty Flights of Loving.

This week the podcast looks at the avant-garde games of indie developer Blendo Games.
  

This podcast is available via Soundcloud.

Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.

 

Our podcast contributors:

G. Christopher Williams is a contributor at PopMatters. You can find his weekly updates featured at his blog 8-bit confessional.

In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.

Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.

