The Moving Pixels Podcast Plays 'Sorcery!'

by G. Christopher Williams

6 March 2017

This week we consider how a game book fares as a video game.
 

It’s back to the ‘80s with Steve Jackson’s Sorcery!. This week we consider how a game book fares as a video game.
  

This podcast is available via Soundcloud.

Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.

 

Our podcast contributors:

G. Christopher Williams is a contributor at PopMatters.com. You can find his weekly updates featured at his blog 8-bit confessional.

In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.

Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.

Topics: game book | sorcery | steve jackson
 

We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong online. Please consider a donation to support our work as an independent publisher devoted to the arts and humanities. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing and challenging times where advertising no longer covers our costs. We need your help to keep PopMatters publishing. Thank you.

 


//comments
//Mixed media

Blondie "Fun" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Mew "85 Videos" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

The Gift "Big Fish" (audio) (premiere) // Music

NAO "In the Morning" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Ibibio Sound Machine "Give Me a Reason" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
Temples: Volcano

Temples: Volcano
Sleaford Mods: English Tapas

Sleaford Mods: English Tapas
Various Artists: Young Art Sound

Various Artists: Young Art Sound
Valerie June: The Order of Time

Valerie June: The Order of Time
Ibibio Sound Machine: Uyai

Ibibio Sound Machine: Uyai
Unearthly Trance: Stalking the Ghost

Unearthly Trance: Stalking the Ghost
Porcelain Raft: Microclimate

Porcelain Raft: Microclimate
'Get Out' Is a Fantastic Freak-Out

'Get Out' Is a Fantastic Freak-Out
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

The Moving Pixels Podcast Plays 'Sorcery!'

// Moving Pixels

"This week we consider how a game book fares as a video game.

READ the article