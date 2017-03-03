- //Home
- //Multimedia
- //Blogs
- //Moving Pixels
It’s back to the ‘80s with Steve Jackson’s Sorcery!. This week we consider how a game book fares as a video game.
This podcast is available via Soundcloud.
Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.
Our podcast contributors:
G. Christopher Williams is a contributor at PopMatters.com. You can find his weekly updates featured at his blog 8-bit confessional.
In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.
Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.
We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong online. Please consider a donation to support our work as an independent publisher devoted to the arts and humanities. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing and challenging times where advertising no longer covers our costs. We need your help to keep PopMatters publishing. Thank you.
The Moving Pixels Podcast Plays 'Sorcery!'
// Moving Pixels
"This week we consider how a game book fares as a video game.READ the article