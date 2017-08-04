The Moving Pixels Podcast Prepares for 'Titanfall 2'

Titanfall 2
(Electronic Arts)
US: 28 Oct 2016
This week Nick and Eric are joined by Max Bernard of YouTube’s ‘Great Levels of Gaming’ to talk about giant mechs, the intelligence level of artificial intelligence, and of course some great level design.
This podcast is available via Soundcloud.
Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.
Our podcast contributors:
In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.
Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.
Max Bernard is the creator of the YouTube series Great Levels in Gaming.
