The Moving Pixels Podcast Prepares for 'Titanfall 2'

by Nick Dinicola

7 August 2017

This week on the Moving Pixels podcast we discuss the mechs, robots, and AI of Titanfall 2.
 
cover art

Titanfall 2

(Electronic Arts)
US: 28 Oct 2016

This week Nick and Eric are joined by Max Bernard of YouTube’s ‘Great Levels of Gaming’ to talk about giant mechs, the intelligence level of artificial intelligence, and of course some great level design.
  

This podcast is available via Soundcloud.

Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.

 

Our podcast contributors:

In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.

Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.

Max Bernard is the creator of the YouTube series Great Levels in Gaming.

Topics: first-person shooter | podcast | titanfall | titanfall 2
//related

Party of One

On the Frontier's Edge with 'Titanfall'

The 'Titanfall' Campaign is a Valiant Effort at Storytelling

A Little Bit of Story Goes a Long Way

explore Related Articles
We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong on the Internet. Please consider a donation to support our work. We are a wholly independent, women-owned, small company. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing, challenging times where costs have risen and advertising has dropped precipitously. PopMatters needs your help to keep publishing. Thank you.


//comments
//Mixed media

Jeremy & The Harlequins "Little One" (audio) (premiere) // Music

The Horrors "Machine" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Grizzly Bear "Neighbors" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Danny Brown "Lost" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Jimmy Lumpkin and the Revival 'Home' (album stream) (premiere) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
'Tampopo' Serves Up Film Noir, Gangster and Western Tropes With Noodles

'Tampopo' Serves Up Film Noir, Gangster and Western Tropes With Noodles
Tyler, The Creator: Flower Boy

Tyler, The Creator: Flower Boy
The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers: No Glory

The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers: No Glory
Various Artists: Zaire 74 - The African Artists

Various Artists: Zaire 74 - The African Artists
Manchester Orchestra: A Black Mile to the Surface

Manchester Orchestra: A Black Mile to the Surface
Avi Avital and Omer Avital: Avital Meets Avital

Avi Avital and Omer Avital: Avital Meets Avital
Kathryn Bigelow's Intense 'Detroit' Finds a Glimmer of Hope Amidst the Hopelessness

Kathryn Bigelow's Intense 'Detroit' Finds a Glimmer of Hope Amidst the Hopelessness
Dave Chisholm's Wildly Imaginative Audio/visual Experience, 'Instrumental'

Dave Chisholm's Wildly Imaginative Audio/visual Experience, 'Instrumental'
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

The Moving Pixels Podcast Prepares for 'Titanfall 2'

// Moving Pixels

"This week on the Moving Pixels podcast we discuss the mechs, robots, and AI of Titanfall 2.

READ the article