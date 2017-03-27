The Moving Pixels Podcast 'Reigns'

- //Home
- //Multimedia
- //Blogs
- //Moving Pixels
- //reigns
This week we talk about the unusual card game/roguelike Reigns and how it reduces politics to a left or right swipe.
This podcast is available via Soundcloud.
Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.
Our podcast contributors:
G. Christopher Williams is a contributor at PopMatters.com. You can find his weekly updates featured at his blog 8-bit confessional.
In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.
Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.
Topics: podcast | reigns | strategy game
//comments
//Mixed media
Left Lane Cruiser "Claw Machine Wizard" (audio) (premiere) // Music
The Neal Morse Band "MacArthur Park" (video) (premiere) // Music
Red Baraat 'Bhangra Pirates' (album stream) (premiere) // Music
The Afghan Whigs "Demon in Profile" (Singles Going Steady) // Music
//Pm Picks
//Blogs
'The Chamber' Keeps the Drama and Suspense Going
// Short Ends and Leader
"The Chamber is the filmic equivalent of a fairground ride, the stimulation of emotion over ideas.READ the article