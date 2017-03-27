The Moving Pixels Podcast 'Reigns'

This week we talk about the unusual card game/roguelike Reigns and how it reduces politics to a left or right swipe.





This podcast is available via Soundcloud.

Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.

Our podcast contributors:

G. Christopher Williams is a contributor at PopMatters.com. You can find his weekly updates featured at his blog 8-bit confessional.

In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.

Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.

PopMatters Film Criticism, PostScript, and the Popular Culture Review. You can tweet him at G. Christopher Williams is a Professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He posts his weekly contribution to the Moving Pixels blog at every Wednesday . Besides writing at his own blog, 8-bit confessional , he has also published essays in journals like, and the. You can tweet him at @GChrisWilliams