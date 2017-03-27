The Moving Pixels Podcast 'Reigns'

by G. Christopher Williams

27 March 2017

Reigns reduces politics to a left or right swipe.
 

This week we talk about the unusual card game/roguelike Reigns and how it reduces politics to a left or right swipe.
  

This podcast is available via Soundcloud.

Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.

 

Our podcast contributors:

G. Christopher Williams is a contributor at PopMatters.com. You can find his weekly updates featured at his blog 8-bit confessional.

In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.

Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.

Topics: podcast | reigns | strategy game

