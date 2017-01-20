The Sadies - "Another Season Again" (audio) (premiere)

Yep Roc Records has called the Sadies’ new album, Northern Passages, an “acid-folk-country-punk trip” and that gets at the eclectic approach this seminal band takes on its albums. But there’s a missing word in that descriptor, and that’s “rock” or maybe more accurately “rawk” in the case of the Sadies. The band’s new single “Another Season Again” rocks the house with killer harmonies, some slashing riff-based guitar playing and a whole lot of attitude.



For a band that’s been around more than 20 years, the Sadies sound as vital and full of energy and creativity as ever. The group says that “Another Season Again” “will (probably) be the conclusion to a series of songs that Sadie has written. The cool thing about this one is, there are no bells. No whistles. Just vocals, bass, guitars, and drums. We had to record it a few times to get it right but, well, here it is. I really hope you like it, despite my unpopular sentiment of being pro-ice age.”

The Sadies’ latest album, Northern Passages, releases 10 February via Yep Roc Records.

TOUR DATES

Feb 02 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall*

Feb 08 - Montreal, QC - Place des Arts*

Feb 09 - Kingston, ON - Rogers K-Rock Centre*

Feb 10 - Barrie, ON - Barrie Molson Centre*

Feb 11 - Oshawa, ON - GM Centre*

Feb 14 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens*

Feb 16 - Hamilton, ON - Hamilton Place*

Feb 17 - Hamilton, ON - Hamilton Place*

Feb 18 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre (Southam Hall)*

Feb 19 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre (Southam Hall)*

Feb 21 - Woodstock, NB - AYR Motor Centre*

Feb 23 - St. John’s, NL - Mile One Centre*

Feb 25 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre*

Feb 26 - Moncton, NB - The Molson CDN Centre at Casino NB*

Feb 28 - Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square*

* supporting Blue Rodeo

