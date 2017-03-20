The Weeknd - "I Feel It Coming" feat. Daft Punk (Singles Going Steady)

Andrew Paschal: Whereas “Starboy” was chilly and nocturnal, “I Feel It Coming” is all warmth and gentle buoyancy. The track closes out its respective album with a dose of youthful, romantic innocence, a morning where all the previous night’s depravities have somehow melted away. Abel Tesfaye’s vocals are clear and infectious, as are the percolating synths surrounding them. The track is more on-brand Daft Punk than “Starboy”, but their telltale robotic backup vocals are still tastefully applied and may even provoke some welcome nostalgia, befitting the track’s retro vibe as a whole. One of those songs you actually look forward to hearing on the radio. [8/10]





Adriane Pontecorvo: There’s no question that the Weeknd is best when he’s feeling romantic, and “I Feel It Coming” showcases his smoother side (along with Daft Punk’s, though the duo owes us no more proof of its versatility at this point). The graphic side of things matches perfectly: soft sunset lights, picturesque nebulae, and a glittering cosmos add grandeur to the song’s low-key velvet grooves. The Weeknd sounds more like Michael Jackson than ever as he glides up to those high notes, and this time around, at least, he sounds effortless. [8/10]

Chris Ingalls: In his second collaboration with Daft Punk, the Weeknd unabashedly channels ‘80s era Michael Jackson, right down to the retro music video. Sonically, this hits all the right “Thriller” notes, from the robotic mid-tempo beat to the gleaming synths and the Weeknd’s smooth R&B croon. Daft Punk adds their own sound to the mix with some typical Vocoder effects. Ultimately, it’s more style over substance: more of a tribute than a meaningful tune. But it’s a fun diversion, and the King of Pop is likely looking down on this and smiling (and moonwalking). [7/10]

Mike Schiller: It’s hard to say it’d be a problem if all of the Weeknd’s singles going forward featured Daft Punk. This song is so slick, so smooth, it practically melts out of the speakers. It gets docked a point for the unnecessary “heat between your legs” line, but otherwise, this homage to Michael Jackson is about as close to the real thing as we could hope for in 2017. [8/10]

SCORE: 7.75