The Wild Things - "F.I.A" (video) (premiere)

by Sarah Zupko

27 June 2017

Stay tuned to London's the Wild Things as they are an exciting new band headed places and with something to say.
Photo: Marcus Maschwitz 

West London’s the Wild Things are an exciting young band with an enormous anthemic sound that could fill every corner of Wembley. Hey, even Pete Townshend is a Wild Things fan, and that’s a man that knows a little something or two about what makes a great rock song. What makes the Wild Things really connect as a band is their heavy rock riffs combined with shimmering pop choruses all led by Sydney Rae White’s stunningly powerful vocals.
  
Their latest single “F.I.A” is “about taking your shot and refusing to miss. It’s about owning up to your decisions and coming back stronger. It’s about standing up and being counted.” The video is a smart take on the misogyny that women face daily in their lives in the most ordinary of settings. Beginning with clips of Trump, David Cameron, and more Trump that highlight the omnipresent misogyny within our culture, the video expands that to the pernicious everyday variety that most women experience in one form or another in their lives,

Topics: alternative rock | indie rock | premiere | the wild things
