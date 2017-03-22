Tibet House's 30th Anniversary Benefit Concert Celebrated Philip Glass' 80th

by Sachyn Mital

22 March 2017

Philip Glass, the artistic director of the Tibet House benefits, celebrated his 80th birthday at this year's annual benefit with performances from Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, Brittany Howard, Sufjan Stevens and more.
Tibet House 30th Anniversary Benefit Concert Celebrating Philip Glass’s 80th Birthday

16 Mar 2017: Carnegie Hall — New York

The 30th anniversary benefit concert for the Tibet House US organization was the gemstone in a slew of events celebrating the 80th birthday of Philip Glass. Glass is the artistic director for the annual benefit shows and this year’s slate featured many familiar faces from recent years including Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, Scorchio Quartet, Lavinia Meijer and Laurie Anderson. It also included the Alabama Shakes and New Order.

The latter’s Bernard Sumner joined Pop for “Stray Dog” and Joy Division’s “She’s Lost Control”. Sufjan Stevens was introduced by the Executive Director of the ACLU Anthony Romero before he spoke briefly about love then performed “The Star Spangled Banner” with the aid of the Scorchio Quartet. Patti Smith wrapped up the evening with a cover of Dylan’s “Hard Rain Is Gonna Fall” and led nearly all the musicians in a rousing “People have the Power” set. Smith’s final words to the audience were rousing—she implored, “Use your voice, be vigilant, be strong, be happy.”
  
Although video wasn’t supposed to be taken, many in the audience snuck clips of performances with their phones. Check out several below as well as the setlist from the night. Then make sure to visit the Tibet House US’s website and learn how to help them preserve Tibetan culture and heritage.

I can officially die now. Phillip Glass playing with Alabama Shakes. Epic night. @alabama_shakes

A post shared by Melanie Scherenzel-Cherry (@melanieblack) on

Ok so Iggy Pop, Patti Smith & Philip Glass on the same stage! My heart stopped #iggypop #philipglass #pattismith

A post shared by anyakurkina (@anyakurkina) on

 

