Trombone Shorty Shares New Song "Dirty Water" Ahead of Tour

The best thing about Trombone Shorty is the restless exploration of different genres that he brings to jazz. He ideally exemplifies the musical melting stew that is New Orleans, and he has brought jazz to new and young audiences.



On his new album Trombone Shorty brings back the soul and hip-hop, but he also a bit of the NOLA brass band sound along with a really bluesy underpinning.

“Dirty Water” is a grooving slow jam of soul/jazz song that highlights Trombone Shorty’s stunning range of talents.

Parking Lot Symphony, releasing April 28th, will be the musician’s Blue Note debut and an extensive tour starts in early April.

TOUR DATES

April 10 – Metro Theatre – Sydney, Australia

April 11 – 170 Russell – Melbourne, Australia

April 13-15 – Byron Bay Bluesfest – Byron Bay, Australia

April 22 – SweetWater 420 Festival – Atlanta, GA

April 24 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

April 29 – Treme Threauxdown @ Saenger Theatre – New Orleans, LA

May 4 – Shorty Fest 2017 @ House of Blues – New Orleans, LA

May 7 – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

June 2 – Dominion Arts Center – Richmond, VA

June 3 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

June 4 – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre – Wilmington, NC

June 6 – Ridgefield Playhouse – Ridgefield, CT

June 8 – Burlington Discover Jazz Festival – Burlington, VT

June 9 – Ocean City Music Pier – Ocean City, NJ

June 10 – Boarding House Park – Lowell, MA

June 11 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT

June 15 – Sherman Theater – Stroudsburg, PA

June 16 – Westbury Theater – Westbury, NY

June 17 – Aura – Portland, ME

June 24 – Bayou Boogaloo & Cajun Festival – Norfolk, VA

July 2 – ESSENCE Festival – New Orleans, LA

August 3 – Freeman Stage at Bayside – Selbyville, DE

August 4 – Newport Jazz Festival – Newport, RI

August 14 – Wilma Theatre – Missoula, MT

August 16 – Red Rocks Amphitheater – Morrison, CO

August 19 – Edgefield – Troutdale, OR **co-headline with St. Paul & The Broken Bones**

August 20 – Woodland Park Zoo – Seattle, WA **co-headline with St. Paul & The Broken Bones**

August 22 – Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA **co-headline with St. Paul & The Broken Bones**

August 24 – Green Music Center – Rohnert Park, CA **co-headline with St. Paul & The Broken Bones**

August 25 – Avila Beach Amphitheater – Avila Beach, CA **co-headline with St. Paul & The Broken Bones**

August 26 – The Chelsea – Las Vegas, NV **co-headline with St. Paul & The Broken Bones**

August 27 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA **co-headline with St. Paul & The Broken Bones**

August 30 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA **co-headline with St. Paul & The Broken Bones**

