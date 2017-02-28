Wild Rivers - "Do Right" (audio) (premiere)

Toronto’s Wild Rivers began life as folk duo Devan & Khalid, named for Devan Glover and Khalid Yassein, two fabulous singers who harmonize perfectly like two people born to perform together. Building out their indie folk sound to a band, the duo added Ben Labenski (drums) and Andrew Oliver (bass, guitar) and now Wild Rivers inhabit folk rock perfectly, their Fleetwood Mac influences worn proudly on their sleeves. But Wild River is no tribute or retro act as their music feels completely contemporary and fresh. Witness “Do Right”, an earworm of a folk-pop tune with a hit-single chorus. If Nashville the show featured music like this, more people might still be watching it. Well, Nashville the city can’t have this band as Canada has a proud Canadiana tradition and Wild Rivers are waving that flag high.



Wild Rivers says, “Though we only released our debut album ten months ago, we wanted to release something new to represent our growth and development as people, musicians, and a band. After months of touring our debut album, we were inspired to explore new areas of our music: developing a larger, richer sound while still focusing on vocal harmonies and thoughtful lyrics. ‘Do Right’ is a song that displays growth from our folk roots, along with experiences we’ve encountered as a group over the last year. It showcases a refreshing new take on Wild Rivers, featuring more energy than ever before. We’re excited to continue exploring this sound towards uncharted territory.”

