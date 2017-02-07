Andrés Landero Yo Amancecí (Vampisoul)

Easily one of the most identifiable forms of music to come out of Latin America, cumbia has a certain longevity that comes from its infectious spirit. It’s almost impossible to sit still while listening to it, and it mixes well with a wide range of other styles, from Afrobeat to punk rock. Cumbia, a truly Caribbean art form, comes from the synthesis of the African and indigenous American cultures of Colombia. Andrés Landero has never needed to water down his cumbia; he plays it in its purest form, each song full of rich tradition. Yo Amanecí compiles 20 such songs from 1966 to 1982, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a more definitive collection of classic cumbia.

The tracks run the gamut in tone and mood. The album starts with “La Cigarrona”, a fast, engaging instrumental that sounds a little like a three-minute vamp but holds its own as it leads into the dramatic “Mara del Carmen”, a midtempo tune that Landero delivers with a lot of emotion and just a hint of romance. Later on, “Mercedes Elena” offers a lighter, slower alternative for relaxing on the shores of Cartagena. Along the way, the intense and the beachy mingle, giving something to sway to for any occasion.

The instrumentation is minimal and effective; Landero sings as he plays a versatile accordion, accompanied by tight percussion and a simple bassline in the back. There’s no real deviation from this formula, and his band is a solid and sturdy framework upon which Landero can build, draping his passionate poetry and lyrical agility over the structure of tradition. That tradition does not restrict him but instead shows him a path that allows him to make something fresh and personal.

With all that said, this is an album for a specific listener, one with at least some level of devotion to vintage cumbia (and preferably someone whose level of devotion is set at “die-hard”). The sound quality here is rustic, to say the least, and though there is range across the album, the differences are often subtle. That aforementioned set structure persists so strongly throughout the compilation that if you don’t like it once, you probably won’t want to hear it 20 times. This is a vibrant slice of history, no doubt, but it’s one that relies heavily on very specific instrumentation, which includes the oft-misunderstood accordion.

So, cumbia enthusiasts: the world is your oyster with this essential collection, which is strong with nostalgia and textures of the Caribbean, infused with Andrés Landero’s love of his native Colombia. This is an anthology that will wrap you in sea breezes and warm you beneath a South American sun. Landero has earned his many accolades—multiple cities have crowned him King of Cumbia—and his music lives on, free and rhythmic. Landero’s whole heart goes into every song he plays, and Yo Amanecí overflows with love.

