Inform, Provoke, Challenge, Entertain 'Best American Essays 2017'

It’s perhaps perfectly suitable, in the most poetic of ways, that the biggest grumblings about this 32nd annual offering of essays from all manner of “mainstream” academic/ scholarly/ literary outlets come from its glaring sin, one which seems to be equal parts omission and commission. The grumblings have come from those who regularly care about and follow such annual selections of “Best”, “Finest”, or “Greatest”. The birth and development of the “Best American Non-Required Reading” series in 2002 seemed to serve as an antidote to the usual (mainstream) outlets monopolizing the sometimes stubbornly insistent literary form.

The selections this year are a refreshing blend, and none of them were originally published in The New Yorker. For those who keep tabs on such developments, this was cause for celebration. Unfortunately, this victory party was short-lived. The problem this year surfaced shortly before the official release of this volume, when advanced copies revealed that those in charge of such matters (presumably guest editor Leslie Jamison and Series Editor Robert Atwan) had selected the Winter 2016 Antioch Review “Sex” issue, edited by Robert S. Fogarty, as one of their “Notable Special Issues of 2016”. Deep in that issue was Daniel Harris’s “The Sacred Androgen: The Transgender Debate”, a remarkably unashamed transphobic screed that was equal parts anger, paranoia, and a full-force call to arms to fight against the “other”, (or, as Harris coldly dismisses them, “TG”.)

The unfortunate fact is that any contact this otherwise invisible essay might have with The Best American Essays 2017 makes it the most visible. It can be marginalized. It certainly comes off as bitter and hectoring, but it cannot (and should not) be ignored. Robert Atwan sets the tone in his foreword with his story of the essayist Randolph Bourne (1886-1918), grotesquely disfigured from WWI and determined to aim the brief active years he had as a writer towards life as a political activist. Consider the prescient message of Bourne’s words then (which Atwan argues probably inspired Allen Ginsberg) and today’s dark political times:

“Only in a world where irony was dead could an intellectual class enter war at the head of such illiberal cohorts in the avowed cause of world-liberalism and world democracy.”

Jamison confirms the tone and sets the agenda in her Introduction. She starts in the weeks prior to the November 2016 US Presidential election, and by her fourth paragraph she’s arrived at the morning of the Inauguration and she’s questioning the purpose of the essay itself. When her students ask if the “unpolitical” essays still have relevance, she responds in an italicized way that can be seen and heard well beyond the page:

“Those essays are probably more political than you think. There are politics in everything.”



Jamison carefully isolates the essays while still letting them interact with the other. Emily Maloney’s “Cost of Living” speaks to the economic consequences of a failed suicide attempt. Eliese Goldbach’s “White Horse” actualizes the sometimes hazy concept of “rape culture”. Alan Lightman’s “What Came Before The Big Bang?” reflects purely and beautifully on the title subject. It’s about the unavoidable politics of our very origin as humans. “An essay can be a chorus,” Jamison writes. “It can crowdsource… An essay is the thing that refuses to be done too soon.” It’s not hard to stay with her and applaud through to her final thoughts:

“The essay lives in moments of disruption… no beauty is innocent, no ugliness is fixed or simple, every life is bottomless…”

The order of items in any collection of literature does not necessarily reflect an agenda. That should be established in the Foreword and Introduction, and Atwan and Jamison make it clear that things are different this year or, of course, the same, depending on age and perspective. War and the loss of life in occupied lands are elements that weigh heavily in the tight, controlled narratives of Jason Arment’s “Two Shallow Graves” and Rachel Kushner’s “We Are Orphans Here” (from The Florida Review and The New York Times Magazine, respectively). Arment follows a troop in the Iraq War, where life is cheap and emotions are high. Kushner gives us life in the Occupied West Bank, 50 years after Israel’s Six Day War, where the inhumane and unjust has been institutionalized and normalized. They’re strong pieces of journalism that live best through everything that remains unsaid, all the scenes that take place in the shadows.

Eliese Goldbach’s “White Horse”, from Alaska Quarterly Review, lives in a brutal netherworld of a survivor who cannot and should not let go. Goldbach writes of a rape experience in third person, hides in the academic device of footnotes, and prepares us for the fact that as a reader—as a witness—we will need to share the pain. “Her desire to remember abuse—her desire to neutralize one violent memory with another—is, of course, entirely irrational.” What we know here is what we have to understand about the mission of any great writer: “Eliese wants to tell you a story.”

In “The Weight of James Arthur Baldwin” from Buzzfeed writer Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah brings us to the Paris home of the great American writer. For her, “…he had been the high priest in charge of my prayer of being a black person who wanted to exist on books and words alone. It was a deification…” It’s an essay that explores what it means to run away, how this proud, brilliant, unapologetic black man, homosexual and in love with his people and country in spite of what was happening, stayed sharp and focused from a distance.

“He taught us all that the greatest black art demands that there be no ‘rejection of life, the human being, the denial of his beauty,’ or his power.”

Wesley Morris’s “The Last Taboo”, from The New York Times Magazine, offers a meditation on how racial politics has always informed the presentation of sexuality on American film screens. Morris goes back to the source, how the “…national terror of black sexuality is a central pillar of the American blockbuster.” Morris takes us back to the works of D.W. Griffith over a hundred years ago, goes up to Quentin Tarantino and 2015’s The Hateful Eight, and the idealizing of the naked African-American male figure in the work of Robert Mapplethorpe. “America loved famous black men and feared the rest of them,” Morris notes, as he reflects on the legacy of OJ Simpson. The film Moonlight (2016) serves as a hopeful sign for Morris. The way he weaves his personal awakening narrative into this brief yet intense history makes this essay strong.

The politics of sexual identity and accountability also play out in Andrea Stuart’s “Travels in Pornland”, from Granta. The path here might be well-worn, walking through the shocking images and conditions of the commercialized sex trade, but Stuart’s agenda is deeper. She effectively argues that the hopes for a feminist porn industry might have been strong at one point, but they have failed to materialize. “The master’s tools have not dismantled the master’s house,” Stuart declares, in an allusion to feminist poet Audre Lorde’s hopeful observations about marginalized life.

The politics of race play a huge role in Lawrence Jackson’s “The City That Bleeds”, from Harper Magazine. It’s about Freddie Gray and the use of deadly force by the Baltimore Police Department, but it’s also about much more. “One thing that the writer Chester Himes observed during the sixties… is that very many black people are willing to die before they will adopt the submissive attitude… necessary to endure slavery.” In Kenneth McClane’s “Sparrow Needy”, from Kenyon Review, a man born and raised in Harlem writes a tragic account of the life and times of his brother Paul, who would die in his early 30s of alcoholism. They’d taken a trip to Washington’s home in Mount Vernon, and the consequences proved too much for Paul:

“Paul just slumped down, as if he were constitutionally tired, as if the whole magnitude of the Middle Passage had settled upon him, like a death mask… it was simply as if the enormity of the human devastation had entered him.”

Greg Marshall’s “If I Only Had a Leg”, from Electric Literature, is one of those politics of identity narratives that works on many levels. It’s a sweet, humorous recollection of his time in “Up With Kids”, a saccharine-sweet very white, vanilla musical collective familiar to those of us who grew up in the ‘70s. He has mild yet visible cerebral palsy and finds solace in the theater, in The Wizard of Oz.

Christopher Notarnicola’s “Indigent Disposition”, from North American Review, is a measured and tight narrative that works through repetition. It quickly becomes obvious that the only way (the best way) to drive home the message of how indigent people are “disposable” is to repeat the words and phrases. The reader will remember this story about the indigent body of Jonathan Welker because most of the paragraphs begin with that phrase: “The indigent body of Jonathan Welker”, and the final paragraph tells us what will happen with our body if nobody can claim it in Broward County.

“Haywire”, from Tin House, is Heather Sellers’s brilliant, compelling account of life with her transvestite father. It wasn’t just the visuals of his expressions, if you will, but the mere fact that he existed, that he still played a role in her life, that left a deep impression upon her. “As a girl, I’d been so focused on the strangeness of his appearance, I hadn’t realized how hard it was just to be around my father.” He wasn’t Dad. He was Fred Sellers. By building her narrative with details that are deceptively routine and mundane, Sellers’ final sentence, a seemingly throwaway line from Fred, is all the more powerful.

While these (and the other inclusions) work as a strong volume that effectively charts the political voices that spoke clearest over the past year, the reader remains curious about the addendum that follows. Each volume has these addendums, which some might see as “also-rans”, and the singling out of the Winter 2016 Antioch Review “Sex” issue remains an understandable blemish against these essays that made the cut. It’s the most difficult decision discerning readers make every year. Do we dare peek into the dark depths of an issue that many deem offensive? Wisely, “The Sacred Androgen: The Transgender Debate” cannot claim a permanent seat at the table of “Best” American Essays. Its bile and bitterness make for an unjustifiably vicious read. Whether or not that spills over into the contributions to The Best American Essays 2017 remains to be seen.

Christopher John Stephens is an adjunct college English Instructor at Northeastern University and Bunker Hill Community College.