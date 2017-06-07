Bibio

Beyond Serious

by Christopher Laird

15 June 2017

Since Mineral Love, Bibio has been in an exploratory period which has blossomed into two drastically different EPs. Beyond Serious is way off the beaten path.
 
cover art

Bibio

Beyond Serious

(Warp)
US: 5 May 2017
UK: 5 May 2017

Amazon
iTunes

The title of Bibio’s new EP, Beyond Serious, is a misnomer. Bibio has been playing around since the release of his last full-length, A Mineral Love. The new EP, Beyond Serious, is a product of that play.

A Mineral Love was more of what we have come to expect from Stephen Wilkinson’s Bibio project: folky, jazzy, and a little funky. Since that release, we have seen an exploratory period blossom into two drastically different EPs.The Serious EP was similar to what we know from Bibio, but with a guest vocalist, Olivier St. Louis. But Beyond Serious is something quite different: an homage to 1990s French House. It’s quite a departure, and not in any way an appealing one to someone looking for anything even remotely similar to Bibio’s past releases. If you are a die-hard fan, grab this release and dig in, as it has some treasure (“Beyond My Eyes” being this reviewer’s favorite), but it’s not a must-listen release by any stretch. 

Beyond Serious

Rating:

Topics: bibio | electronic | folktronica
//related

Bibio - "Light Up the Sky" (Singles Going Steady)

Gasoline & Mirrors: An Interview With Bibio

Bibio: A Mineral Love

Bibio - "Town & Country" (Singles Going Steady)

explore Related Articles
We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong on the Internet. Please consider a donation to support our work. We are a wholly independent, women-owned, small company. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing, challenging times where costs have risen and advertising has dropped precipitously. PopMatters needs your help to keep publishing. Thank you.


//comments
//Reviews
Ride Weather Diaries
London Grammar Truth Is a Beautiful Thing
Various Artists The Rough Guide to Jug Band Blues
explore REVIEWS
//Mixed media

The Dustbowl Revival "Call My Name" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Playing to Vapors 'Shred the Master Design' (album stream) (premiere) // Music

Sonnder "Along the Way (I've Been Alive)" (video) (premiere) // Music

Banda Magda "Coração" (video) (premiere) // Music

Mura Masa "All Around the World" ft. Desiigner (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
Summer Turns to Fall: Revisiting the 'Summer of Love' 50 Years Later

Summer Turns to Fall: Revisiting the 'Summer of Love' 50 Years Later
Joe Bonomo's 'Field Recordings' Makes Plain the Poetry Inside of Him

Joe Bonomo's 'Field Recordings' Makes Plain the Poetry Inside of Him
Ride: Weather Diaries

Ride: Weather Diaries
Brash and Playful ‘Okja’ is the Summer’s Activist Epic

Brash and Playful ‘Okja’ is the Summer’s Activist Epic
Chris Stapleton: From a Room: Volume 1

Chris Stapleton: From a Room: Volume 1
Amir ElSaffar Rivers of Sound: Not Two

Amir ElSaffar Rivers of Sound: Not Two
Allen Ginsberg: The Artist as Mensch

Allen Ginsberg: The Artist as Mensch
'The Production of Money': How to Break the Bankers and Put Our Broken Economy Back Together

'The Production of Money': How to Break the Bankers and Put Our Broken Economy Back Together
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

Black Milk Gives 'Em 'Hell'

// Sound Affects

"Much of If There's a Hell Below's themes relay anxieties buried deep, manifested as sound when they are unearthed.

READ the article