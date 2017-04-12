Goran Therborn's Scholary Study, 'Cities of Power' and the Global Moment

Cities of Power: The Urban, The National, The Popular, The Global Göran Therborn (Verso)

US: May 2017 Amazon

Ever since the rise of the nation-state, few environments have managed to shape the character and culture of a population more than the city. Although many of us rarely take time to appreciate how much a city influences the range of opportunities and comforts an inhabitant does or does not enjoy, the effects of this influence are neither subtle nor implicit.



Take New York City, for example. We have mythologized its skyscrapers, which function at once as representations of New York’s monumental glamor as well as symbols of the city’s corporate greed and socioeconomic exclusiveness. For decades, people have found different ways to verbalize the effects of these massive, towering buildings—the concrete jungle—on the collective psyche of New York’s inhabitants. For Ralph Waldo Emerson, the city was a sucked orange. For Salvador Dalí, the city was “an Egypt turned inside out” that erected “pyramids of democracy with the vertical organ-pipes of your skyscrapers all meeting at the point of infinity of liberty.” For Le Corbusier, New York City was a beautiful catastrophe.

In Cities of Power, Goran Therborn inserts his own reflections on the subject. He states, for example, that we are living in a “global moment”, and that we can understand contemporary urban style through three categories: verticality, novelty, and exclusivity. He reifies these abstract terms with concrete examples. Verticality, for instance, means skyscrapers. Novelty means a preponderance of business districts and shopping malls. Exclusivity entails gated communities and private property. While we could certainly find European cities that neatly check all those boxes, it would not be absurd to pronounce New York City as the birthplace and the capital of our “global moment”, or perhaps even better—as the global city par excellence.

Therborn’s description of what a global city is and does provokes legitimate reflection. He writes:

