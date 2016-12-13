David Choi The David Choi Christmas Album (Self-released)

Best known for his gentle croon and knack for writing earworm folk-pop for the past nine years as a YouTube sensation, Korean-American singer-songwriter David Choi finds yet another niche to warmly inhabit in the form of a Christmas album. Beginning with a short and sweet jingle in his self-penned “Holiday Song”, celebrating the various days observed throughout the season, the California-based artist sets the tone for a smile-worthy record from start to finish.

Choi rocks each cover that he takes on with the type of fun verve and feeling that one would come to hope from out of a holiday record without ever quite feeling over-trodden or stale. If his jazzy wit and musicality weren’t enough to strike a scintillating chord with listeners seeking out their latest collection of Christmas tunes, then it would perhaps be in the astoundingly smooth production for something self-made that would appeal to them. Highlights include his colorful and slick rendition of “Joy to the World”, and the mellifluously simple album closer that he’s made out of his gorgeous take on “Auld Lang Syne”.



JONATHAN FRAHM wasn't always as much into music as he should have been, unless you were talking about the soundtrack to Super Mario 64, but time went on and he had eventually grown more of a head on his shoulders about all of the other excellent tunes. He hails from Fairfield, CA but currently resides in Tucson, AZ, from which he is currently working as a music writer for PopMatters and North American editor of For Folk's Sake, and also works freelance with the Tucson Local Media set of newspapers. Jonathan's favorite artists include Brandi Carlile, Jason Mraz, and the Avett Brothers.