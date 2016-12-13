David Choi

The David Choi Christmas Album

by Jonathan Frahm

15 December 2016

 
cover art

David Choi

The David Choi Christmas Album

(Self-released)
US: 1 Dec 2016
UK: 1 Dec 2016

Amazon
iTunes

Best known for his gentle croon and knack for writing earworm folk-pop for the past nine years as a YouTube sensation, Korean-American singer-songwriter David Choi finds yet another niche to warmly inhabit in the form of a Christmas album. Beginning with a short and sweet jingle in his self-penned “Holiday Song”, celebrating the various days observed throughout the season, the California-based artist sets the tone for a smile-worthy record from start to finish.

Choi rocks each cover that he takes on with the type of fun verve and feeling that one would come to hope from out of a holiday record without ever quite feeling over-trodden or stale. If his jazzy wit and musicality weren’t enough to strike a scintillating chord with listeners seeking out their latest collection of Christmas tunes, then it would perhaps be in the astoundingly smooth production for something self-made that would appeal to them. Highlights include his colorful and slick rendition of “Joy to the World”, and the mellifluously simple album closer that he’s made out of his gorgeous take on “Auld Lang Syne”.

The David Choi Christmas Album

Rating:

Topics: david choi | holiday music | pop

