Foreigner 40 (Rhino)

US: 26 May 2017

UK: 12 May 2017 Amazon iTunes

Whether you love it or not, the music of Foreigner has been a part of our lives for the last four decades. The band’s slick hard rock tunes and power ballads—“Waiting for a Girl Like You”, “Cold as Ice”, “I Want to Know What Love Is”, and “Hot Blooded” are just some of them—are ubiquitous not only on AOR/classic rock radio but pretty much anywhere that plays music, whether it’s at the local bar, pharmacy, or sporting event. There’s no denying Foreigner’s catchy hooks and go-for-the-gut sensibilities—a testament to the perseverance and genius of the band’s guitarist and driving force, Mick Jones—even if they have earned the band the somewhat-unfair label of corporate rock.

This year is the 40th anniversary of the release of Foreigner’s self-titled debut, and marking that milestone is this latest two-CD greatest hits compilation, simply called 40, which collects 40 (get it?) of the band’s hits (the title and artwork are a nod to the band’s 1981 smash album 4). There have been similar Foreigner double-disc packages (Jukebox Heroes and No End in Sight), but 40 is the most current by including tracks from 2009’s Can’t Slow Down and the group’s recent single “The Flame Still Burns”.

Foreigner’s peak period occurred from 1977 to 1987 as represented on all of disc one and the first couple tracks of disc two. It’s a rags-to-riches story for British journeyman guitarist Mick Jones, who got his start playing for Johnny Halliday (known as the French Elvis) during the ‘60s and then later joined the rock band Spooky Tooth in the early ‘70s. In 1976, Jones and multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald (King Crimson) formed Foreigner with a group of British and American musicians including singer Lou Gramm, who would become an important foil to Jones for the next three decades. Right off the bat, the self-titled Foreigner album was a success, featuring tracks that have since become standards (“Cold as Ice”, “Long Long Way from Home”, “Feels Like the First Time”), and the band immediately hit the arena rock tour circuit. The group followed that up with the even more successful Double Vision, which yielded the title song, “Hot Blooded”, and the Beatles-sounding “Blue Morning Blue Day”.

The band experienced a creative slump with 1979’s Head Games, even though it had a hit in the title track. With the six-man lineup reduced to a quartet by 1981, Foreigner released 4. Co-produced by Robert John “Mutt” Lange, 4‘s streamlined rock sound paid off big time with “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” a ballad that spent 10 weeks at the number-two position on the Billboard singles chart, and memorable hits like “Urgent” and “Jukebox Hero”. The band finally scored its first and only number one with “I Wanna Know What Love Is” from 1984’s Agent Provocateur, which cemented the group’s reputation in the power ballad genre.

By 1987, the relationship between Jones and Gramm came to a head, with the latter leaving to pursue a solo career. Jones soldiered on with new singer Johnny Edwards, and this new incarnation of Foreigner released the criminally underrated Unusual Heat in 1991, which didn’t fare well on the charts. In the years since members have come and gone. Jones and Gramm reunited and released Mr. Moonlight in 1995, but Gramm bowed out again in 2005 and was replaced by Kelly Hansen. While Foreigner’s singles in the last few years haven’t burned the charts as they once did, tracks like “Too Late”, “In Pieces”, “Can’t Slow Down”, and “The Flame Still Burns” still mine the band’s tried and true formula of guitar-driven rock, infectious melodies, and gritty yet soulful vocals. Two newly-recorded songs round out 40—power ballad “Give Up My Life for You” and a re-recording “I Don’t Want to Live Without You”—proving that the band still has a bit of the old magic and spark left.

Casual fans who pick up 40 will most likely gravitate toward the first disc because it has all the well-known hits featuring Gramm (dubbed at one time the “Pavarotti of the power rock ballad”). But hopefully, those same fans will also appreciate the tracks on disc two sung by Hansen, as he’s certainly a more-than-capable singer. Jones, an underrated rock guitarist and producer in his own right, can still write a rocker or power ballad with ease. 40 is a well-rounded overview of hits that would make even the most jaded indie music fan admit that Foreigner songs have an ability to really sink in their hooks.

40 Rating:

David Chiu is a freelance writer based in New York City. In addition to PopMatters, his writings have appeared in Pitchfork, The Huffington Post, Time Out New York, and other publications.