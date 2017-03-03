Seventeen Words is a very welcome February surprise from two collaborators who are no strangers to working together. Benoît Pioulard and Rafael Anton Irisarri have made two entrancing albums together as Orcas, and more recently, Irisarri mastered Pioulard’s The Benoît Pioulard Listening Matter, which was released last fall. As Gailes, the two forego framework and let everything flow. The record came together during a rough patch of winter weather, and these four pieces are folded and layered upon themselves to stoically self-insulate. Their ice-flow pace conserves energy for the long haul of their individual durations.
Playing at Le Poisson Rouge last November as part of Kranky records’ celebratory Let A Frown Be Your Umbrella shows, Pioulard would balance each song he played—alone on electric guitar—from Listening Matter by extending the end with effects until it was almost completely dissolved into a different atmosphere. Seventeen Words does almost the reverse. Incrementally from “Requiem for an Airport Television Newsreader” to the closing “On Distant Fields”, the vapor condenses into liquid and melody begins to solidify. Still, Seventeen Words gently declines to draw any conclusions as “On Distant Fields” trails off to somewhere other than a destination.
