Gaudi

Magnetic

by Tristan Kneschke

24 July 2017

The producer's interplay between drum and bass forms the album's heart. A resonant, visceral listen.
Self-portrait. Creative commons via Wikipedia. 
cover art

Gaudi

Magnetic

(Rare Noise)
US: 30 Jun 2017

Amazon
iTunes

Tom Stoppard’s play Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead inverts Shakespeare’s classic Hamlet by thrusting two of its minor characters into protagonist roles. The original’s main characters recede into lesser parts, their scenes becoming fragments. Stoppard’s absurdist play magnifies seemingly insignificant narrative elements, providing the audience with a peculiar, though compelling, angle. The play transforms the insignificant into the crucial.

London-based producer Gaudi has taken a similarly unconventional approach. His latest, Magnetic, favors prominent drum and bass sections while lead instruments sit low in the mix. Like Stoppard, Gaudi compels the listener to focus on elements often taken for granted. The interplay between the drum and bass forms the heart of the album, a painstakingly crafted resonant pulse delivering a visceral, exciting listen.

Gaudi’s entire career is one long love letter to dub music. Dub, characterized by sparse drums, murky bass, and generous amounts of delay and reverb, emerged from reggae and forms the bedrock of UK grime, has influenced Burial’s brooding, apocalyptic atmospherics, and spawned modern dubstep’s excessive onslaught of aggressive bass assaults. But Gaudi isn’t interested in these developments. He’s content to dig into the classic ‘70s sound.

Though Gaudi’s dub love is heard throughout the majority of his output, Magnetic pulls the influence back a tad, allowing jazz to seep into the album’s crevices, as on tracks like “Electronic Impromptu in E-Flat Minor”, a brooding elegy with one of the album’s rare isolated piano sections. Juicy basslines and metronymic drums stomp through the opening pair of tracks, “30HZ Dub Prelude” and “Opus 12, No.7”, where a piano flits in and out but occupies minimal track time. “Memories in My Pentagram” manages to arrange a theremin, a Jew’s harp, and dissonant, skittering electronics while a Fender Rhodes plays in syncopation, a classic reggae technique also found on the album opener. “Nocturnal Sonata” combines a clean bass sound along with an ambient bass drone awash in effects, a familiar sound used in many contemporary dub techno tracks. Here, a silky bassline drives a sparse, jazzy piano melody, a sporadic billiard break sound effect punctuating the space between piano breaths.

“Modular Rondo” deserves special mention. The furthest stylistically from the other tracks, the standout motorik jam asks Nikolaj Bjerre to keep time with a Minimoog and an Arp 2600. Bjerre’s vigorous drumming feeds the relentless uptempo groove as the analogue synth arpeggios filter deliciously. Listen to this one first.

Part of the album’s winning strategy is that Gaudi chooses the right collaborators. An extremely wide array of musicians feature on the album, like guitar shredder Buckethead, bassist Bill Laswell, Pat Mastelotto (XTC, King Crimson, David Sylvian), Steve Jansen (Japan), Ted Parsons (Killing Joke) and Nikolaj Bjerr (Lamb), just to name a few. Based on the musicians’ diverse backgrounds, it’s remarkable that Magnetic remains as coherent as it is. With the wrong producer the album could easily turn schizophrenic, or worse, degrade into cheese. The album does get close on “Nocturnal Sonata”, during an ecstatic moment crescendo. The production teeters on the edge of the precipice, and one of the two pianists on the track (Gaudi and Mark Aanderud) edge back with their assured, crystalline playing.

All of Magnetic’s tracks except for “Memories in My Pentagram” employ classical music terms: sonata, rondo, opus, impromptu, leitmotif. The piano features prominently, but Gaudi also utilizes vintage synthesizers most familiar to electronic enthusiasts: the Korg MS-20, the Arp 2600, and the industry-defining Minimoog. A theremin also slinks its way into several tracks. Gaudi’s penchant for dub’s loungey, low key vibe, his classical naming convention, and his use of vintage instruments all seem to yearn for a bygone time. But the record is far from a lament—it’s a celebration.

Magnetic

Rating:

Topics: breakbeat | dub | electronic | gaudi | reggae | world music
We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong on the Internet. Please consider a donation to support our work. We are a wholly independent, women-owned, small company. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing, challenging times where costs have risen and advertising has dropped precipitously. PopMatters needs your help to keep publishing. Thank you.


//comments
//Reviews
Nick Lowe Reissues, 1982-1990
Gaudi Magnetic
Coldplay Kaleidoscope EP
explore REVIEWS
//Mixed media

The Curls "Prickly Feelings" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Erasure "World Be Gone (Boxed In Remix)" (premiere) // Music

Legendary Shack Shakers "After You've Gone" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Banny Grove: 'Cars in Control EP' (audio) (premiere) // Music

Brad Peterson "What the Open Heart Allows" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
Nick Lowe: Reissues, 1982-1990

Nick Lowe: Reissues, 1982-1990
Gaudi: Magnetic

Gaudi: Magnetic
The Top Tier X-men Assemble for a Top Level Blockbuster in 'Astonishing X-men #1'

The Top Tier X-men Assemble for a Top Level Blockbuster in 'Astonishing X-men #1'
Laura Nyro: A Little Magic, A Little Kindness - The Complete Mono Albums

Laura Nyro: A Little Magic, A Little Kindness - The Complete Mono Albums
'Dunkirk' Is a Masterpiece of Overwhelming Realism

'Dunkirk' Is a Masterpiece of Overwhelming Realism
What's Wrong With Education Today? It's Missing the Monsters

What's Wrong With Education Today? It's Missing the Monsters
SZA: CTRL

SZA: CTRL
Japanese Breakfast: Soft Sounds From Another Planet

Japanese Breakfast: Soft Sounds From Another Planet
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

20 Questions: Kasey Chambers

// Sound Affects

"Australia's country great Kasey Chambers embraced her ambition on a new double-album, but still wants to be remembered as "being real in a very fake world."

READ the article