JD McPherson

Undivided Heart and Soul

by Steve Horowitz

18 October 2017

McPherson has shaken things up a bit. His music is less genre bound than his past endeavors. Heck, some of this record resembles the work of '60s girl groups or even '70s New Wave pop.
Photo: Alysse Gafkjen (New West) 
cover art

JD McPherson

Undivided Heart and Soul

(New West)
US: 6 Oct 2017

Amazon
iTunes

When JD McPherson performed live last year at a Midwestern college town dive bar, the place was invaded by duck-tailed greasers and poodle-skirted honeys from a city more than an hour away who wanted to get their rockabilly punch cards punched. It was cool, but the retro vibe was a bit strange. A table of grey-haired couples kept complaining that they couldn’t get bottle service in a place that doesn’t even have a wait staff—just a bartender.

But when the music started, the out-of-towners really cut a rug to McPherson’s ‘50s-style stuff and showed the college kids the matrix from which modern rock emerged. McPherson’s music provided a bridge across generational and class lines by going backward to move into the future.

McPherson decided it was time to do something different on his latest release, Undivided Heart and Soul. Sure, it has a golden oldies heart. Songs such as “Hunting for Sugar” and “Jubilee” could pass for unreleased masters by the Duprees or the Skyliners from back in the day, the kind of slow dance doo-wop ballad that set the atmosphere for falling in love—at least in the backseat of one’s car. But the new album does have a more complex vibe. The turns of phrase, the sudden changes of tempo, and a more meta approach to the topics show McPherson stretching out. He’s more self-conscious about what he’s doing, which allows him to take chances instead of just getting lost in the hot sauce.

McPherson recorded the music in Nashville’s historic RCA Studio B with his usual bandmates: bassist Jimmy Sutton, pianist/organist Raynier Jacob Jacildo, drummer Jason Smay, and guitarist/saxophonist Doug Corcoran with producer Dan Molad. These guys understand how to let the layers of sound frame McPherson’s vocals in a way that seems old-fashioned and modern. Take the title cut, a slab from the Gene Pitney stylebook that would sound right at home at a contemporary club. Or the heavily instrumental, “Bloodhound Rock” that evokes Link Wray and Josh Homme (the latter of which invited McPherson to jam together at his home studio). While Homme doesn’t appear on the album, he does appear to have influenced McPherson to play looser and louder.

While not listed as contributing musicians on the recording, McPherson co-wrote some of the songs here with a number of talented artists including Southern rocker Butch Walker on the Delta funk of “Crying’s Just a Thing You Do”, fellow Oklahoman Parker Millsap on the wild and wooly “Desperate Love” and the faux sophisticate Aaron Lee Tasjan on the groove-heavy “Under the Spell of City Lights”. The collaborations seem to have sparked McPherson’s imagination as these three songs share little in common except for the fact that they are exciting and new.

The songs McPherson wrote by himself and or with members of his band are just as enjoyable as those with the noted special guests. Of particular note are the nasty sneer, “Lucky Penny”, the ode to heartbreak and boredom, “Let’s Get Out of Here While We’re Young”, the bass-driven pile-up, “On the Lips” and the more Mod-style “Style (Is a Losing Game)”. These songs allow him to explore the kinships among various past genres while putting them squarely in the present moment. That’s true for the album as a whole.

McPherson has shaken things up a bit. His music is less genre-bound than his past endeavors. Heck, some of this record resembles the work of ‘60s girl groups or even ‘70s New Wave pop. But as the title of Undivided Heart and Soul suggests, he’s unbroken at the core.

Undivided Heart and Soul

Rating:

Topics: jd mcpherson | r&b | rock 'n' roll | rockabilly
//related

JD McPherson - "Firebug" (Live @ Pickathon) (premiere)

JD McPherson: Let the Good Times Roll

JD McPherson: Signs & Signifiers

We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong on the Internet. Please consider a donation to support our work. We are a wholly independent, women-owned, small company. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing, challenging times where costs have risen and advertising has dropped precipitously. PopMatters needs your help to keep publishing. Thank you.


//comments
//Reviews
Bell Witch Mirror Reaper
Pink Beautiful Trauma
JD McPherson Undivided Heart and Soul
explore REVIEWS
//Mixed media

Dan Reeder "Nobody Wants to Be You" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Barenaked Ladies "We Took the Night" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Spock's Beard "I'm Dying" (live) (video) (premiere) // Music

Love Light Orchestra "Love and Happiness" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Wax Fang "Glass Island" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
Family Flavours in Mike Leigh's 'Life is Sweet'

Family Flavours in Mike Leigh's 'Life is Sweet'
Bell Witch: Mirror Reaper

Bell Witch: Mirror Reaper
JD McPherson: Undivided Heart and Soul

JD McPherson: Undivided Heart and Soul
'Queer Game Studies' Aims to Break Entrenched Binaries

'Queer Game Studies' Aims to Break Entrenched Binaries
John le Carré's 'A Legacy of Spies' Has that Old Dark Magic

John le Carré's 'A Legacy of Spies' Has that Old Dark Magic
TOKiMONSTA: Lune Rouge

TOKiMONSTA: Lune Rouge
Dave Douglas with the Westerlies and Anwar Marshall: Little Giant Still Life

Dave Douglas with the Westerlies and Anwar Marshall: Little Giant Still Life
Truth in Beauty and Beauty in Truth: Graphic Memoir 'Diario de Oaxaca'

Truth in Beauty and Beauty in Truth: Graphic Memoir 'Diario de Oaxaca'
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

Call for Music Writers... Hip-Hop, Soul, Electronic, Rock, Indie, Americana, Jazz, World and More

// Announcements

"PopMatters is looking for smart music writers. We're looking for talented writers with deep genre knowledge of music and its present and…

READ the article