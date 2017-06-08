The L.A.-based singer’s third solo album softly grasps the art of holding back....

Kneebody pit their maverick tendencies against the vast languages of modern jazz....

The music has a Western movie vibe and offers an aural CinemaScope in black and white where the colo...

Captured at the height of their strength as a live unit, Truth, Liberty & Soul proves an excellent s...

This collection adds further definition to our understanding of a band too often reduced by oversimp...

Space is the place. On Hip Mobility, Quindar's two-man instrumental combo provide a lush, futuristic...

Think of American Epic: The Collection as a newly definitive survey that captures the fullness of ru...