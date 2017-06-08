Kacey Johansing

The Hiding

by Ian King

18 July 2017

The L.A.-based singer’s third solo album softly grasps the art of holding back.
Publicity photo via Bandcamp 
cover art

Kacey Johansing

The Hiding

(Night Bloom)
US: 2 Jun 2017
UK: 2 Jun 2017

Amazon
iTunes

If there has been a subtextual thread through singer and songwriter Kacey Johansing’s three solo albums, it has been an emphasis on, and control of, quiet space. In even its fuller swells, like the chorus in the elevating tone-setter “Bow and Arrow”, attention is still drawn to what has been held back. The room given to each instrument affords a hint of unpredictability in the moment, even if every note meets its mark. Only the closing “Evergreen”, a subtle game-changer for Johansing that builds a marimba-led bliss faintly reminiscent of the Mercury Program, ever fills up to the line.

Throughout The Hiding, the electric guitars, wrapped in soft reverb and gently strummed or plucked, bear a personality at ease. The way the muted beat drops in and out as stereo-panning notes glide around “Hold Steady” retains the song’s sense of anticipation even after it has become familiar. Much the same can be said in regards to the album as a whole, which sways and spins like a half-remembered cool night in a warm place spent listening to Prefab Sprout’s Steve McQueen and Feist’s The Reminder. These songs have traveled and grown through a turbulent time with Johansing, but The Hiding is surely more assured for it.

The Hiding

Rating:

Topics: folk | folk pop | indie pop | kacey johansing
We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong on the Internet. Please consider a donation to support our work. We are a wholly independent, women-owned, small company. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing, challenging times where costs have risen and advertising has dropped precipitously. PopMatters needs your help to keep publishing. Thank you.


//comments
//Reviews
Offa Rex The Queen of Hearts
Ambrose Akinmusire A Rift in Decorum - Live at the Village Vanguard
Daniel Martin Moore Turned Over to Dreams
explore REVIEWS
//Mixed media

Banny Grove: 'Cars in Control EP' (audio) (premiere) // Music

Brad Peterson "What the Open Heart Allows" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Arcade Fire "Creature Comfort" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Mogwai "Coolverine" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Jillette Johnson "Flip a Coin" ( audio) (premiere) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
Ambrose Akinmusire: A Rift in Decorum - Live at the Village Vanguard

Ambrose Akinmusire: A Rift in Decorum - Live at the Village Vanguard
Offa Rex: The Queen of Hearts

Offa Rex: The Queen of Hearts
The Poetry of Heartbreak in 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg'

The Poetry of Heartbreak in 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg'
Quindar: Hip Mobility

Quindar: Hip Mobility
Radiohead Music Theory, Pure and Simple

Radiohead Music Theory, Pure and Simple
The Dark, Funny, Subversive Chamber of Angela Carter's Imagination

The Dark, Funny, Subversive Chamber of Angela Carter's Imagination
Ryan Keberle and Catharsis: Find the Common, Shine a Light

Ryan Keberle and Catharsis: Find the Common, Shine a Light
Does Western Civilization Owe a

Does Western Civilization Owe a "Classical Debt" to Greece?
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

20 Questions: Kasey Chambers

// Sound Affects

"Australia's country great Kasey Chambers embraced her ambition on a new double-album, but still wants to be remembered as "being real in a very fake world."

READ the article