Michael Vincent Waller

Trajectories

by John Garratt

20 October 2017

Composer Michael Vincent Waller just keeps on writing, even when trying to settle on instrument arrangements.
Publicity photo via Bandcamp 
cover art

Michael Vincent Waller

Trajectories

(Recital)
US: 8 Sep 2017
UK: 8 Sep 2017

Amazon
iTunes

When New York composer Michael Vincent Waller began recording his works, he turned to his solo piano works. Waller hit us the following year with a double album full of a variety of chamber music arrangements. With Trajectories, Waller walks it back to solo piano and piano/cello duets. The ensemble format may have shrunk from The South Shore, but the scope of Michael Vincent Waller’s work certainly hasn’t. Trajectories is nearly 77 minutes in length and uses each bar of music for full minimal effect.

What does that mean? It means that neoclassical has dared to step beyond Philip Glass’s boundaries long ago and furthering its own cause by keeping its harmonies and forms close to the chest while the flesh and blood guts of human performance are put on display. R. Andrew Lee and Seth Parker Woods take up the piano and cello respectively, and their performances on Trajectories are melancholy without being overwrought; succinct without being sterile or cold. The eight “Visage” movements are short enough to get to the heart of the matter. The “Breathing Trajectories” are long enough to give Lee and Woods room to rubato their way through the meditations. The nine-minute “Lines” nestles itself directly between the opposite approaches. Couple this with photographs by the legendary Phill Niblock and you have yourself an album that will resonate at the gut level.

Trajectories

Rating:

Topics: 21st-century classical | classical | contemporary classical | michael vincent waller | minimalist | neoclassical
//related

Michael Vincent Waller: The South Shore

Michael Vincent Waller: Five Easy Pieces

We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong on the Internet. Please consider a donation to support our work. We are a wholly independent, women-owned, small company. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing, challenging times where costs have risen and advertising has dropped precipitously. PopMatters needs your help to keep publishing. Thank you.


//comments
//Reviews
Kllo Backwater
Coil Time Machines
The Jazz Butcher The Wasted Years
explore REVIEWS
//Mixed media

St. Vincent "Los Ageless" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards "California Calling" (video) (premiere) // Music

Gill Landry "Denver Girls" (video) (premiere) // Music

Alexis Babini "Everybody's Drunk But Me" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Dan Reeder "Nobody Wants to Be You" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
Kllo: Backwater

Kllo: Backwater
Coil: Time Machines

Coil: Time Machines
Half Memoir / Half Tribute, 'Fetch' Attests to the Power of the Comic Form

Half Memoir / Half Tribute, 'Fetch' Attests to the Power of the Comic Form
Lee Gamble: Mnestic Pressure

Lee Gamble: Mnestic Pressure
Esmerine: Mechanics of Dominion

Esmerine: Mechanics of Dominion
Family Flavours in Mike Leigh's 'Life is Sweet'

Family Flavours in Mike Leigh's 'Life is Sweet'
Bell Witch: Mirror Reaper

Bell Witch: Mirror Reaper
JD McPherson: Undivided Heart and Soul

JD McPherson: Undivided Heart and Soul
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

Call for Music Writers... Hip-Hop, Soul, Electronic, Rock, Indie, Americana, Jazz, World and More

// Announcements

"PopMatters is looking for smart music writers. We're looking for talented writers with deep genre knowledge of music and its present and…

READ the article