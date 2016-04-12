Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Talk Tight
(Sub Pop)
US: 25 Aug 2017
UK: 25 Aug 2017
Many a Melbourne band in the past few years has partaken of the scene’s now-patented “just rolled out of bed” approach to performance which, when laid down on equally unslick recordings, makes Pavement in the early 1990s sound like a bunch of try-hards by comparison. The five lads in Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever play it laid back but not slack. Their indie-lineage guitar pop is not the essence of foggy mornings but the glow of easy afternoons.
The Talk Tight EP was initially released early last year in Australia, and here it officially arrives in the US and on vinyl for the first time. It has aged well and now comes courtesy of Sub Pop, who put out their equally swell The French Press EP this past March. The two EPs pair well, so consistent in tone that they could have easily been combined into a single LP, but such format length distinctions aren’t quite as relevant as they used to be. Bulky band name aside, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever go down smooth no matter the dosage.
