Tucson, Arizona is gradually rising in the indie ranks. Wherever you look in the southwest city, you can find a blend of musical styles and concert venues that have drawn comparisons between it and a miniature Austin. Not unlike Austin’s Okkervil River or Ghostland Observatory, Tucson has its fair share of those who have broken through the local mold and have only moved forward to gain more and more acclaim as they’ve managed to afford nationwide touring. Calexico is one such obvious choice, and Ryan Green and Cameron Hood’s effervescent folk duo, Ryanhood, is another.
Yearbook is the Ryanhood boys’ latest, and an IndieGoGo-funded effort to boot. As per usual, Hood and Cameron expertly weave pop-sensible tracks that ride the alternative folk wave straight into a medley of musical influences. From a clap-along opener on through the incredible rock-leaning guitar showcase that is “Welcome You Into My Head” and the sweet, unrequited vocal-centric closing number, it’s another compelling installment from the Tucsonans.
