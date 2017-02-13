- //Home
- //Music
- //Reviews
- //The Paperhead
The Paperhead
Chew
(Trouble in Mind)
US: 17 Feb 2017
UK: 17 Feb 2017
“The True Poet” starts Chew off somewhere in between the courtly incense indie of Quilt and the crystallized jangle of Ultimate Painting. The Paperhead then roll through a dozen more era-carved miniatures, using every available bit of space on their fourth album to leave no detail out. The Nashville band are devout pupils of classic craft, and Chew, even more than their previous releases, reads like vintage rock CliffsNotes. There’s a lot of material to cover, but we all know attention spans are in short supply these days.
There’s a place on Chew for pedal steel country shuffles (“Porter’s Fiddle”), banjo stompers (“Pig”), and a few clearly enunciated character sketches like “Little Lou”. Early single “Dama de Lavanda” comes bearing ample Latin jazz trumpet, a bit of Spanish serenade for the titular Lavender Lady, and even a hazy day flute outro. That’s not to say that the Paperhead suffers from multiple personality disorder—they keep their personalities quite orderly, and certain calling cards—the dirty wah-wah guitars, the muted snapping drums—put their name on it all.
We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong online. Please consider a donation to support our work as an independent publisher devoted to the arts and humanities. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing and challenging times where advertising no longer covers our costs. We need your help to keep PopMatters publishing. Thank you.
Gift of Gab "Aspire" (audio) (premiere) // Music
Blaire Alise and the Bombshells "Rolleiflex" (video) (premiere) // Music
Elli Perry "Smoking Gun" (video) (premiere) // Music
Sturgill Simpson "All Around You" (Singles Going Steady) // Music
Drive-By Truckers Packed NYC's Webster Hall (Photos + Tour Dates)
// Notes from the Road
"Drive-By Truckers gave a sold out capacity crowd a powerful two hour set filled with scuzzy guitars and deeply political rock.READ the article