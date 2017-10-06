The Village Callers

by Adriane Pontecorvo

16 October 2017

The Village Callers' only full album lives on with a vinyl reissue, but some things are better left in the past.
Photo courtesy of Vinilísssimo Records 
The Village Callers

(Vinilísssimo)
US: 29 Sep 2017
UK: 29 Sep 2017

Amazon
iTunes

Everyone seems to have an opinion about Los Angeles, whether they’ve so much as set foot in California or not. Whether you love it or hate it, though, there’s no question that the City of Angels has served as a breeding ground for some sensational music scenes—particularly out in East L.A., arguably the stateside home of Latin rock and the birthplace of the Village Callers, whose only full album, the simply titled Live, showcases 1960s music in a quintessentially Angeleño style. As a vinyl-only reissue on Vinilísssimo, it delivers waves of groovy nostalgia, but they’re lukewarm ones at best.

The recording, a full live show from 1968, starts strong, with a cover of “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” that emulates Gladys Knight’s sizzling style rather than the smoother Miracles and Gaye versions. It’s a good choice to open a live show, and lead singer Angie Bell fills the room with a powerful voice and sharp improvisation that keeps the song moving forward. “I Don’t Need No Doctor” follows with similar heat, a frenzy of thickly layered instrumentation backing up belted lyrics for a solid five minutes.

Once those first songs end, though, so does the momentum. The album slowly loses steam, track after track bringing solid but unremarkable jazz, soul, and funk to a number of covers and a single original song, “Hector”, that ends up broken into two parts when the first one isn’t quite solid enough. “Hector” is a more exciting track than most, a low-down instrumental heavy on the organ that sounds like it gets the crowd moving and ends up a satisfying way to end the album’s A-side.

Flip the album over, though, and it’s business as usual. “Stoned Soul Picnic” moseys along in no particular hurry toward a ho-hum cover of “Mississippi Delta”, which leads into a cover of João Donato’s Brazilian psych-rock song “The Frog” with all of the rhythm, but none of the samba-borne cheekiness that makes it so charming in its original form. The album ends with a medley of Aretha Franklin songs, and here, Bell once again shows what her voice is capable of, what it can do, which begs the question, why doesn’t it on the rest of the album?

Of course, there are a dozen likely reasons for lackluster live performances. Maybe the room’s energy couldn’t be captured with a few overhead microphones and a live recording. Perhaps the band didn’t find the songs in their repertoire equally inspiring, and couldn’t help but treat songs like “When You’re Gone” and “Ninety-Nine and a Half” like filler.

It’s not that the band is bad; the music makes for a perfectly serviceable party backdrop. There’s just something lacking from Live, a spark that doesn’t come through 50 years later to make this sound like an album worth listening to when there are so many other Latin rock-style Motown and R&B covers out there in the world today.

Maybe you just had to be there.

Topics: r&b | the village callers
