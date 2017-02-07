Travis Linville Up Ahead (Self-released)

One thing country music could use nowadays is a bit more honesty. Somewhere between the torch songs and road trip anthems of George Jones and Willie Nelson, a pop sentimentality has dripped into mainstream country music. While it isn’t always equated with cruddy songwriting, we have seen a metric rise in country songs about trucks and beer by the hundreds before our latest “revolution” era of the country scene. Brave souls like Chris Stapleton are leading the way back towards sincere, individualized, and relatable music that dares not just to be another party anthem.

Luckily for Travis Linville, he’s on the right side of this modern day movement. Previously described by fellow folkster Hayes Carll as an artist who performs and writes with “depth, heart, and soul”, the Oklahoman singer-songwriter sings and plays with an honesty that feels downright delectable in a current day scenario surrounded by party-hard lyrics and choruses. “Two Times the Fool” is especially essential, soulful country music listening reminiscent of golden age performers with its sincerity, though the rest of Up Ahead showcases a bright and deserving future for this up-and-comer.



JONATHAN FRAHM wasn't always as much into music as he should have been, unless you were talking about the soundtrack to Super Mario 64, but time went on and he had eventually grown more of a head on his shoulders about all of the other excellent tunes. He hails from Fairfield, CA but currently resides in Tucson, AZ, from which he is currently working as a music writer for PopMatters and North American editor of For Folk's Sake, and also works freelance with the Tucson Local Media set of newspapers. Jonathan's favorite artists include Brandi Carlile, Jason Mraz, and the Avett Brothers.