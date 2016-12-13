Various Artists Christmas on the Lam and Other Songs from the Season (Red House)

Christmas on the Lam and Other Songs from the Season offers a light-hearted, folk-heavy alternative to the standard holiday fare. Featuring a dozen largely original Christmas-themed tracks from the likes of Dale Watson, the Wailin’ Jennys, Robin & Linda Williams, and John Gorka, it offers listeners a breather from the usual bouts of stress and anxiety the holiday season is famous for producing. Davina & the Vagabonds’ “Santa Bring My Baby Back (to Me)” opens the collection and largely sets the tone for what’s to come. It’s an easy bit of jaunty folk that could just as easily pass for a non-Christmas-themed song were it not for the appearance here and there of Santa.

The rest of the collection follows this same template with upbeat takes on the holiday delivered briskly and with a warmth and congeniality that will appeal to all but the Grinchiest of holiday music connoisseurs. Blissfully free of the usual cloying sentiments found in contemporary Christmas music, Christmas on the Lam and Other Songs from the Season is a fine addition to any Christmas music collection—one that will likely appeal to the whole family. And in the end, this feeling of warm, inviting universality and togetherness is what the holiday season is all about.

