William Matheny

Strange Constellations

by Jonathan Frahm

20 February 2017

Beside his seasoned piano chops, Matheny makes for a compelling debut.
 
cover art

William Matheny

Strange Constellations

(Misra)
US: 24 Feb 2017
UK: 24 Feb 2017

Amazon
iTunes

Every so often, an up-and-comer in the Americana scene dares to do differently. While much could be said for the country revivalists and the rollicking, anthemic folk-rockers of the current age, there’s something to be said for the gray areas around and in-between these modern-day standards of the rootsy milieu. Somewhere sonically between Browne, Springsteen, and Ike Reilly, Ohioan William Matheny innovates Americana on his full-length debut, Strange Constellations. He does so primarily with his trademark keys, adding a piano pop flourish to what might otherwise be taken as another rendition of well-seared, bombastic blues and country music.

Though his range is fairly middle-of-the-road, Matheny does well with his ability to interpret emotion in his lyrical vocalization. He shares a knack with the folksters and country boys of old in that he can sell a story. Beside his seasoned piano chops, Matheny’s work makes a compelling debut.

Strange Constellations

Rating:

Topics: americana | william matheny
 

We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong online. Please consider a donation to support our work as an independent publisher devoted to the arts and humanities. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing and challenging times where advertising no longer covers our costs. We need your help to keep PopMatters publishing. Thank you.

 


//Media
//comments
//Reviews
Kingdom Tears in the Club
Big Sean I Decided
Sam Patch Yeah You, and I
explore REVIEWS
//Mixed media

Stolar "Paralyzed" (video) (premiere) // Music

Chick Quest 'Model View Controller' (album stream) (premiere) // Music

Greg Jones Project "House Not Home" (video) (premiere) // Music

Stone Foundation "Strange People" feat. William Bell (premiere) // Music

Animal Collective "Kinda Bonkers" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Blogs

20 Questions: Nashville Singer-Songwriter Natalie Hemby

// Sound Affects

"Natalie Hemby's Puxico is a standout debut from a songwriter who has been behind the scenes for over a decade.

READ the article