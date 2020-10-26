PopMatters is moving to WordPress in December. We will continue to publish on this site as we work on the move. We aim to make it a seamless experience for readers.

Film

The 10 Best Horror Movie Remakes

Bill Gibron
26 Oct 2020
Image by Comfreak from Pixabay

The horror genre has produced some remake junk. In the case of these ten treats, the update delivers something definitive.

Hollywood loves a remake. From the earliest days of the artform, studios have sifted through previous hits (and a few near misses) to reformulate and resell the same stuff to audiences who don't seem to care about the subterfuge. Over and over again, similarity has struggled against individuality for celluloid recognition. For example, Love Affair, the 1994 Warren Beatty/Annette Bening vehicle was actually an update of the Cary Grant/Deborah Kerr weeper An Affair to Remember, which itself was a take on 1939's Love Affair. There have been several A Star Is Borns and dozens of Draculas. In fact, horror seems to stoke the fires of reconfiguration more than any other genre. Go down a list of classic fright films and you'll see a smattering of originals and a whole lot of redos.

As a result, the dread devotee has more to fear than the monster in the closet. Again and again, the creative forces behind the bean counters want re-imagined versions of beloved spook shows because (1) they can easily market the movie based on the original, and (2) the built-in audience for fear will buy into almost anything. Indeed, as long as it is remotely scary, the macabre geeks will show up in droves. In a year which saw The Evil Dead, Maniac and Carrie get the decent update treatment, it's time to look back and determine when the horror remake was actually done right. While some may argue with the choices, what is clear is that -- to paraphrase Jud Crandall in Pet Sematary (itself worthy of a do-over) -- "sometimes, redone is better."

So here they are, the Top 10 Horror Remakes of All Time, beginning with a goofy gorefest so fun you'll actually laugh at all the lost limbs.

10. Piranha 3D [2010]

While he also scored big with the update of Wes Craven's cannibals in the desert effort The Hills Have Eyes, French fright master Alexandre Aja made a true terror statement with the superbly schlocky Spring Break splatterfest based on a creaky old Roger Corman title. With enough blood and body parts to keep an entire mortuary in business for a year, the results reminded fans that gore could be nasty and nauseating, but it could be a lot of fun as well.

9. The Ring [2002]

Much of the success of this revamp comes from the efforts of eccentric director Gore Verbinski. Anyone who has seen his films outside the original Pirates trilogy knows he is a man of unique vision. While following the Japanese original rather closely, the filmmaker found a way to make sure the creepiness crawled under one's skin and stayed there. The film within a film, representing the supposedly deadly videotape content, remains a macabre masterwork.

8. Night of the Living Dead (1990)

As a gift to F/X god Tom Savini, high profile buddy George Romero let him helm an early '90s revamp of the film that literally started the entire zombie genre. Considering the man behind the lens, one knew that the blood and guts would be great. What they couldn't have expected was the overall results. It remains revelatory, gory, grim, and given over to the time and temperament of its mostly postmodern mindset.

7. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre [2003]

Marcus Nispel clearly needs to helm every horror remake on the horizon. Before helping Mama Voorhees' favorite son get his garroting groove back (in the equally effective take on Friday the 13th), he took Tobe Hooper's power tool loving lunatic and made him even more terrifying. With the budget and body count the original couldn't match, Nispel reimagined the Massacre myth as a kind of last layer of Hell. Unfortunately, he let an audience in to watch the wicked fireworks. A stellar update.

6. Halloween (2007)

Originally, fans were split on Rob Zombie's FBI profiler take on John Carpenter's famous butcher knife wielding maniac Michael Myers, with most hating his brutal interpretation. They just couldn't get the excellent source material out of their geek heads. Now, Zombie's horrific take is appreciated for what it truly is: a marked masterwork that's just as strong as its inspiration. Even the self-indulgent sequel does Myers and his mystique proud.

5. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

In the 1950s, it was the threat of Communism. In the 1970s, it was personal alienation and the individual struggle for identity that fueled the monster movie metaphor. In either case, the conclusions were the same in that humanity was doomed by its own inability to embrace individualism and think for itself. That such a message was made out of a narrative revolving around alien pods infiltrating the planet underscore the update's sensational social commentary.

4. Dawn of the Dead [2004]

Zack Snyder pulled off one of the greatest motion picture magic acts ever. He took what many consider to be the seminal splatter zombie shocker from the late 1970s and made it his own. Some believe he made it even better. Sure, the living dead are aggressive and fast moving, avoiding the sinister shamble associated with the genre. Still, they pack quite an impact. While not actually in Romero's league, it's pretty damn close.

3. Let Me In [2010]

How do you improve on the one film in the last decade that made the vampire viable again? Easy, you turn the project over to Cloverfield's Matt Reeves and you let him explore the darker, more deadly side of the seminal Swedish creepshow coming of age. It also helps to hire actors as strong as Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee as your doomed member of the undead and her intended caretaker, respectively. A genius revamp.

2. The Thing [1982]

Thanks to John Carpenter's precise direction and Rob Bottin's still sensational special effects, this take on the favored 1950s film remains the benchmark for all remakes: smart, uncompromising, inventive, and above all, truly horrific. Few will ever forget the wicked watercooler moments that made the movie so memorable -- the dog attack, the severed "spider head", the bravura blood test. Put together with a bleak setting and true auteurism behind the lens, the overall effect was terrifying and terrific.

1. The Fly [1986]

David Cronenberg's operatic take on the hoary old Vincent Price B-movie from the '50s couldn't be better. Brilliant direction, strong performances, and more than enough physical F/X grue to make even the most stalwart scary movie fan gag. But the biggest improvement over the source is the sense of seriousness. Cronenberg's obsession with biological terrors gives his update a sense of significance that few fright films can ever imagine achieving. A classic in its own right, with an ending that will cause you to cry as well as scream.

+ + +

This article was originally published on 15 October 2013.

From Your Site Articles
list this

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

PopMatters have been informed by our current technology provider that we have until December to move off their service. We are moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to fund the move and further development.


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Books

'A Peculiar Indifference' Takes on Violence in Black America

Pulitzer Prize finalist Elliott Currie's scrupulous investigation of the impacts of violence on Black Americans, A Peculiar Indifference, shows the damaging effect of widespread suffering and identifies an achievable solution.

Music

20 Songs From the 1990s That Time Forgot

Rather than listening to Spotify's latest playlist, give the tunes from this reminiscence of lost '90s singles a spin.

Film

Delightful 'Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day' Is Good Escapism

Now streaming on Amazon Prime, Bharat Nalluri's 2008 romantic comedy, Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, provides pleasant respite in these times of doom and gloom.

Film

The 10 Best Horror Movie Remakes

The horror genre has produced some remake junk. In the case of these ten treats, the update delivers something definitive.

Television

Flirting with Demons at Home, or, When TV Movies Were Evil

Just in time for Halloween, a new Blu-ray from Kino Lorber presents sparkling 2K digital restorations of TV movies that have been missing for decades: Fear No Evil (1969) and its sequel, Ritual of Evil (1970).

Music

Magick Mountain Are Having a Party But Is the Audience Invited?

Garage rockers Magick Mountain debut with Weird Feelings, an album big on fuzz but light on hooks.

Music

Aalok Bala Revels in Nature and Contradiction on EP 'Sacred Mirror'

Electronic musician Aalok Bala knows the night is not a simple mirror, "silver and exact"; it phases and echoes back, alive, sacred.

Music

Clipping Take a Stab at Horrorcore with the Fiery 'Visions of Bodies Being Burned'

Clipping's latest album, Visions of Bodies Being Burned, is a terrifying, razor-sharp sequel to their previous ode to the horror film genre.

Music

Call Super's New LP Is a Digital Biosphere of Insectoid and Otherworldly Sounds

Call Super's Every Mouth Teeth Missing is like its own digital biosphere, rife with the sounds of the forest and the sounds of the studio alike.

Music

Laura Veirs Talks to Herself on 'My Echo'

The thematic connections between these 10 Laura Veirs songs and our current situation are somewhat coincidental, or maybe just the result of kismet or karmic or something in the zeitgeist.

Film

15 Classic Horror Films That Just Won't Die

Those lucky enough to be warped by these 15 classic horror films, now available on Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection and Kino Lorber, never got over them.

Music

Sixteen Years Later Wayne Payne Follows Up His Debut

Waylon Payne details a journey from addiction to redemption on Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me, his first album since his 2004 debut.

Music

Every Song on the Phoenix Foundation's 'Friend Ship' Is a Stand-Out

Friend Ship is the Phoenix Foundation's most personal work and also their most engaging since their 2010 classic, Buffalo.

Music

Kevin Morby Gets Back to Basics on 'Sundowner'

On Sundowner, Kevin Morby sings of valleys, broken stars, pale nights, and the midwestern American sun. Most of the time, he's alone with his guitar and a haunting mellotron.

Music

Lydia Loveless Creates Her Most Personal Album with 'Daughter'

Given the turmoil of the era, you might expect Lydia Loveless to lean into the anger, amplifying the electric guitar side of her cowpunk. Instead, she created a personal record with a full range of moods, still full of her typical wit.

Music

Flowers for Hermes: An Interview with Performing Activist André De Shields

From creating the title role in The Wiz to winning an Emmy for Ain't Misbehavin', André De Shields reflects on his roles in more than four decades of iconic musicals, including the GRAMMY and Tony Award-winning Hadestown.

Film

The 13 Greatest Horror Directors of All Time

In honor of Halloween, here are 13 fascinating fright mavens who've made scary movies that much more meaningful.

Music

British Jazz and Soul Artists Interpret the Classics on '​Blue Note Re:imagined'

Blue Note Re:imagined provides an entrance for new audiences to hear what's going on in British jazz today as well as to go back to the past and enjoy old glories.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.