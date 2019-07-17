18th & Addison Bemoan "Leeches" in New Video (premiere)
Punk and pop energy collide in the new infectious single "Leeches" from New Jersey duo 18th & Addison.
"Leeches," the new single from New Jersey's 18th & Addison, the eclectic pop-rock/punk duo consisting of Tom Kunzman and Kait DiBenedetto, maintains a high dose of punk energy with plenty of pop hooks and sensibilities. Filled with choruses that you can raise your fist and sing along with as well as verses that are equally smart and solid, "Leeches" moves beyond tired power punk tropes with ease. The single may be pre-saved.
The accompanying video, the members say, had to be equally smart and satisfying.
"It's a song about growth and progression toward a better future," notes Kunzman, "a better sense of self no matter the cost. Out with the old and in with the new."
DiBenedetto adds, "We really wanted to do something different then we usually do with our videos. We usually take a much more comedic approach but with this one we wanted to make it a bit more serious and tell a little bit of a darker story to drive home the vibe of the song."
The group has newly-inked contract with Wiretap Records and has a series of live dates scheduled for the summer.
TOUR DATES
7/27 - Rock The River - Toms River, NJ
8/24 - Shakers Pub - Oakdale, NY
9/13 - The Radio Room - Greenville, SC
9/14 - Wall of Sound Music Center - Durham, NC
