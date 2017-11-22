Powered by RebelMouse
20 Questions with JR JR

Evan Sawdey
 Evan Sawdey
22 November

"I'm proud of coming in second for my high school's alumnus of the year award to Mitt Romney. I would've liked to have beaten him, but he has lost enough for a lifetime."

So what the living heck is the gang up to now? Well, they won't tell us, but boy is it exciting.

You see, for Joshua Epstein and Daniel Zott, each new phase of their career is marked by some sort of wonderful thing. Their first two albums together under the band name Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr., gained a small but respectable cult following, but with 2015's self-titled re-envisioning, the guys streamlined their pop sensibilities into something that required a bigger studio budget, resulting in the biggest hit of their career with the song "Gone". They even placed in PopMatters Best Pop Album ranking for that year, which is no small feat.

So now, the band is touring again, and what are they doing? They're teasing us. Giving us hints and prods as to what the next big thing is that they're working on. Oh, don't worry, there's songs, as the political barn-stormer of a funky single "Control (Secretly Sorry)" hints at an expansion on JR JR's sound but with an even more layers of quirkiness. A month prior to that, they put out "Clean Up", a more mid-tempo, contemplative affair that's more in line with their contribution to the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack. The buzz and rumors of an album continue to circulate, but we're left here wondering if Epstein and Zott just so happen to be sitting on another stunning pop masterpiece.

While they wouldn't say, Joshuan nonetheless managed to at least answer PopMatters' 20 Questions, revealing an affinity for The Notorious B.I.G., the Matt Damon legal thriller The Rainmaker, and why he was once in a close competition with, of all people, Mitt Romney.


1. The latest book or movie that made you cry?

I watched The Rainmaker recently and cried when the lawyers played a recently deceased boys' final video to be jury. He talks about his insurance company not letting him get a surgery that would've saved his life. It's a sad situation .

2. The fictional character most like you?

I'm really a lot like Josh in the show Transparent. It's almost like they mined my life for storyline. But not exactly.

3. The greatest album, ever?

Notorious B.I.G. Ready to Die because it happened at a time in my life when it feels irreplaceable.

4. Star Trek or Star Wars?

Star Wars. I like the concept of the Force. It's actually probably closer to my spiritual belief system than most religions.

5. Your ideal brain food?

Marijuana is great for getting into a different head space. Legally, for medical reasons, obviously.

6. You're proud of this accomplishment, but why?

I'm proud of coming in second for my high school's alumnus of the year award to Mitt Romney. I would've liked to have beaten him, but he has lost enough for a lifetime.

7. You want to be remembered for ...?

I want to be remembered as a man who never sexually harassed anyone. It seems like white men in the entertainment business are far creepier and more terrible than I ever imagined. If I can serve as a counter example to the assholes it would make me happy.

8. Of those who've come before, the most inspirational are?

Leonard Cohen, John Lennon, Elliott Smith.

9. The creative masterpiece you wish bore your signature?

The Korgis' "Everybody's Gotta Learn Sometime".

10. Your hidden talents . . .?

I'm an amazing whistler. I used to be really good at soccer. You need too many friends to play as a grown up, though.

11. The best piece of advice you actually followed?

Devendra Banhart once told me to "surrender to the love." I thought it was hippy dippy jargon, but it isn't -- makes more and more sense [over time].

12. The best thing you ever bought, stole, or borrowed?

I bought a Cadillac because nobody under 50 drives the sedans and I thought it would be funny. Turns out I love it.

13. You feel best in Armani or Levis or . . .?

I feel the best in suits. Always have. More often than not, though I'm in Levi's.

14. Your dinner guest at the Ritz would be?

I'd love to eat with Jared Kushner, assuming he was forced to stay and listen to me chastise him for being the worst Jew along with Harvey Weinstein. They are giving us a terrible name.

15. Time travel: where, when and why?

I'd travel to Jesus' time, and tell him to write his thoughts down in his own words. A memoir rather than biographical accounts would've been helpful to avoid crusades and pogroms.

16. Stress management: hit man, spa vacation or Prozac?

Transcendental meditation. It's the secret. The secret.

17. Essential to life: coffee, vodka, cigarettes, chocolate, or . . .?

Coffee and dried mango. Unsweetened. Can't stand people adding sugar to mango.

18. Environ of choice: city or country, and where on the map?

I'd ideally have a farm somewhere outside the city. Grow my own food, but still be able to get dinner last 10 pm somewhere.

19. What do you want to say to the leader of your country?

I'll catch you if you jump (I wouldn't).

20. Last but certainly not least, what are you working on, now?

Music. Always. All ways.

The 10 AC/DC Songs That Are More Important Than You Think

Jesse Fink

In the wake of Malcolm Young's passing, Jesse Fink, author of The Youngs: The Brothers Who Built AC/DC, offers up his top 10 AC/DC songs, each seasoned with a dash of backstory.

In the wake of Malcolm Young's passing, Jesse Fink, author of The Youngs: The Brothers Who Built AC/DC, offers up his top 10 AC/DC songs, each seasoned with a dash of backstory.

The Best World Music of 2017

Photo: Tiago Augusto (Courtesy of artist)

This year, some of the most powerful sounds across the global music industry were those that resisted injustice, whether by directly rejecting it or surviving in spite of it.

If 2016 was a year of gut-punching realities around the globe, then 2017 at its best was a year of moving forward with renewed energy, of voices rising and demanding to be heard. Whether at rallies, on social media, or in music, the world this year was full of strongly worded messages. This year, some of the most powerful sounds across the global music industry were those that resisted injustice, whether by directly rejecting it or surviving in spite of it.

"The Evolution of Sin" in 'Westworld'

Angela Sarafyan in Westworld, "Dissonance Theory" (2016) (IMDB)

The uncanny similarity of scenes in this show to the Hollywood harassment/abuse stories -- up to and including the proposition that suffering can advance one's career -- reveals Westworld to be too content to reenact the mechanisms of systemic abuse.

Ten years ago, Roger Ebert wrote of Christopher Nolan's The Prestige, "it's quite a movie -- atmospheric, obsessive, almost satanic" ultimately offering "nothing but a trick about a trick." That this assessment was part of a positive review underscores how marvelously skilled Nolan and his brother/co-writer Jonathan had already become in writing tricky, enigmatic narratives that enchanted the viewer -- as long as the viewer remained unconcerned with finding coherent stakes or thinking too deeply about moral implications.

Native Run - "Sleeping in the Bed I Made" (video) (premiere)

Native Run brings the sensational, pop-sensible arranging that they've been known for to this track without losing any raw emotion along the way.

As indicated by their Facebook biography, Virginia's own Native Run began one fateful day when Rachel Beauregard and Bryan Dawley first joined forces at the behest of mutual friends. Within hours of practice, "magic started exploding everywhere", and their groovy, soul-bearing country music quickly began to be recognized on a national level by the likes of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and beyond.

Paul Kelly: Life Is Fine

Paul Kelly is front and center, singing in a conversational voice or playing in an intimate manner. In this age of trouble, Kelly offers solace in vernacular tones.

In an interview with an Australian publication, Aussie singer-songwriter Paul Kelly explained that the title of his latest release Life Is Fine can be understood in two ways. The first and most obvious one is that life is a good thing. The other interpretation is that life hangs by a thin thread. Life should be treasured because it can end at any time. Kelly did not write the lyrics to the title song. He put the words of Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes to melody.

