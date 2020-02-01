29 Days, 29 Black Music Documentaries for Black History Month 2020
Black American music is beautifully dark and deep. Its beats, fast and slow, resonate as ambassador to all nations.
Every day of Black History Month 2020 we are showcasing films featuring Black American artists. Enjoy them and learn about the origin of each Black music legend featured.
This list is ordered by layering unknown artists around bigger names while mixing up the genre. It has been curated for maximum surprise, so a hip-hop veteran you love may be followed by a rock band you've never heard, but you'll be glad you did.
We're adding a Black music documentary to this list each day of Black History Month 2020 -- that's 29 days this leap year. So check back with us each day as we celebrate Black History Month 2020 with the contributions each of these fine artists have made to American culture.
29. Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men (2019)
Before the success of the interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe, there was the interconnected Wu-Tang Clan Musical Universe. Ten heroically-monikered MCs from Staten Island—powered by a heady brew of kung-fu flicks, poverty-based paranoia, and eccentric mathematics—dropped ill flows over multiple hit albums on multiple labels simultaneously, a feat never duplicated on that scale.
Overseen by rapper/producer/clan-master RZA, their grim and grimy "Protect Ya Neck" slashed open a ragged portal into the mainstream, one where prankster Ol' Dirty Bastard can croon with chanteuse Mariah Carey, suave Method Man can host a reality competition show, and brainy GZA can give a TEDTalk on science literacy.
Possessing mythology so deep they wrote a book to explain it, The Wu-Tang Clan diagram how their music's impact is stronger than band dysfunction, member death, and waning chart positions. Now 26 years after their debut fans are still tattooing the Wu-Tang logo upon themselves in their honor.
Watch Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men via Showtime