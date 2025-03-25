33 Immortals’ Brutal Roguelike Burns within Dante’s ‘Inferno’

33 Immortals, developed by Thunder Lotus Games, is a cooperative roguelike inspired by Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy. Combining MMO-lite mechanics with chaotic battles, the game explores themes of suffering, redemption, and the eternal struggle, offering a unique take on the genre. Players take on the role of condemned souls, working together to fight through the afterlife.

33 Immortals stands out from traditional roguelikes with its emphasis on teamwork. Rather than navigating the perils of the afterlife alone, players team up with 32 others to face chaotic challenges. Each run becomes progressively harder as players die, but death isn’t permanent—players respawn in the Dark Woods, leveling up and preparing for their next attempt. This cyclical progression mirrors the eternal struggle of condemned souls fighting for redemption.

How 33 Immortals’ structure, characters, and themes closely follow Dante’s Inferno

The Structure of the Afterlife: Inferno, Purgatorio, Paradiso

Like Dante’s journey through Hell, Purgatory, and Paradise, 33 Immortals progresses through three realms: Inferno, Purgatorio, and Paradiso. Players start in Inferno, a brutal environment, and move on to Purgatorio, which presents even greater challenges. Paradiso, currently locked, promises the ultimate test for players, mirroring Dante’s pursuit of spiritual redemption.

Key Figures from Dante’s Journey

In 33 Immortals, guiding figures like Dante, Beatrice, and Charon provide assistance and direction. While Virgil and Beatrice guide Dante spiritually, these characters in the game help players prepare for each new run, offering resources and upgrades rather than spiritual guidance.

The Torture Chambers and Divine Justice

The game’s 12 Torture Chambers are directly inspired by the circles of Hell in Inferno. In these trials, players face difficult enemies and obstacles, with each challenge representing divine justice tailored to the sins of the soul. These trials reward players with relics that enhance their abilities, making them an integral part of the game’s progression.

Lucifer as the Ultimate Foe

Lucifer serves as the ultimate adversary, much like in Dante’s Inferno. After surviving numerous trials and battles, players face Lucifer in a final, relentless battle, reflecting Dante’s own confrontation with the embodiment of evil.

Redemption and the Eternal Struggle

The roguelike mechanics mirror the themes of divine judgment and redemption. As players die and respawn, they experience the eternal struggle of condemned souls, with each run offering a new opportunity to overcome challenges and improve.

33 Immortals‘ Gameplay Mechanics and Experience

The gameplay is as intense as its themes, offering various weapons tied to different virtues or sins—such as the Sword of Justice or the Bow of Hope. These weapons allow for varied playstyles, from rogue-like speed to hulking tank or ranged archer.

However, the game’s cooperative nature truly shines as players work together to overcome challenges. The “torture chambers” are challenging but rewarding, offering relics that enhance players’ abilities. In 33 Immortals, success often hinges on how well players cooperate, with each member of the squad playing a crucial role in survival. If too many players die, completing torture chambers or boss fights can become impossible.

The world-building and aesthetic choices draw heavily from Dante’s vision of the afterlife. The grotesque, hellish landscapes and haunting soundtrack immerse players in a nightmarish journey. While the game can be challenging for newcomers, especially with its steep learning curve and complex mechanics, the roguelike progression system allows players to grow stronger over time. As players unlock new abilities and relics, the difficulty becomes more manageable, giving a sense of progression and mastery.

Indeed, 33 Immortals can be quite challenging for newcomers, especially in the early stages. The game’s steep learning curve, combined with its intense combat and chaotic multiplayer dynamics, may feel punishing for those who are just starting out. The lack of a traditional tutorial and some sluggish movement mechanics can make the initial experience frustrating. However, the game does provide opportunities for growth through its roguelike progression system.

As you progress and complete various challenges, unlock perks, and upgrade weapons, the difficulty becomes more manageable. This system allows players to gradually become more powerful, unlocking abilities that help balance the overwhelming odds. Players can earn relics and enhancements from the Torture Chambers, which provide crucial boosts and a sense of progression. This ongoing sense of improvement makes the game feel more accessible over time.

Fortunately, 33 Immortals also offers a cooperative experience where more experienced players can help newcomers by compensating for the initial difficulty. A skilled squad can work together to overcome tough spots, turning what might seem like an insurmountable challenge into an achievable victory. This shared experience helps newcomers grow into the game at their own pace, with support from more seasoned players who can guide them through the toughest sections.

33 Immortals offers a fresh take on the roguelike genre with its cooperative focus and themes of suffering and redemption. While the combat system and mechanics could benefit from some refinement, the game’s world-building, narrative influences, and cooperative challenges make it an experience worth diving into. With further polish, 33 Immortals could become a standout title in the roguelike space.