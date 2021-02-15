These are recordings prematurely aged, but their grit belies fresh sounds that speak to Djibouti's history as a port region connecting the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean to the Horn of Africa.

4 Mars' 'Super Somali Sounds from the Gulf of Tadjoura' Highlights Djiboutian Popular Music

