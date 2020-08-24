Palestinian/Jordanian Shamstep Group 47SOUL Rail Against "Border Ctrl."
Palestinian/Jordanian electronic ensemble 47SOUL have just released a timely and important song in "Border Ctrl." that compares the Israeli and US border walls that cruelly aim to separate people and keep so-called "unwanteds" out. The song makes a larger point about how borders harm all of our souls by unnaturally dividing people. It's a vital message, but "Border Ctrl." is also one hell of a catchy, beat-filled tune with flourishes of Arabic sounds and kinetic beats. 47SOUL are one of the leading lights on the Shamstep electronic scene, and their politically-conscious music fits these times to a tee. "Border Ctrl." is one of the best songs of the month.