A Delicate Motor Draws Inspiration From Improvisation With "Durham" (premiere)
A favorite of the National, A Delicate Motor delivers deep rhythms and chilling lyrics on "Durham".
A Delicate Motor releases its new album, Fellover My Own via SofaBurn Records on 29 June. "Durham", for which the band has made a new video, is one of the key cuts on the record, beginning as an improvisation between frontman Adam Petersen and drummer Ben Sloan (who was recently tapped by the National as a second skinsman) during a house concert in the North Carolina city of the same name.
Built on insistent rhythms that intersect with both world music and straight up American-style rock 'n' roll, the track hovers somewhere between the deeply accessible and the fast-moving line of the avant-garde.
Vocalist Adam Peterson points out, "Stems from that original improvisation between me and Ben are incorporated into the track's production and the latter half of the movement is illuminated by the guitar work of Stephen Patota. The lyrical content culminates from a place of grief for the ailing of humanity and the corruption of our planet."
In addition to having performed at the National's Homecoming Festival recently, the group has a string of live dates scheduled. Fellover My Own is available for purchase.
TOUR DATES
6/18 Nashville, TN - The East Room
6/19 Asheville, NC - Howdy House
6/20 Durham, NC - The Carrack
6/21 Washington, DC - Love Me Not Art Gallery
6/22 Philadelphia, PA - Legume Lagoon
6/23 New Haven, CT - Best Video
6/24 Albany, NY - Pauly's Hotel
6/25 Rochester, NY - Meddlesome Lab
6/26 Toronto, ON - Saving Gigi Cafe
6/27 Hamtramck, MI -Kelly's Bar
6/28 Wooster, OH - Lucky Records
6/28 Pittsburgh, PA - Smiling Moose
6/29 Cincinnati, OH - Northside Tavern 'Fellover My Own' Release Show