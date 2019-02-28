Absolutely Not Takes a Trip Through Dark Times With 'Problematic' (album stream) (premiere)
Inclusive Chicago band, Absolutely Not use cinematic scope for songs that touch on racism, homophobia, and the classic struggle of the individual in society on their new album, Problematic.
Chicago's Absolutely Not issues its new LP, Problematic on March 1 via No Trend Records. The politically-charged post-punk/glam outfit takes on a heavy attack with this new recording, via a sound that recalls the herky-jerky sounds of classic Touch and Go recordings, elements of the Pixies and its own gut-stomping, force-of-nature style.
With "Fake Affair," "Bottom of the Pit" and "Glitch" the unit arrives with an uncompromising collection of songs that tackle issues such as racism, homophobia and the classic of struggle of the individual within society. This is a trip through the horrors of our times with something like resolve shining through at the end despite the darkness and billowing clouds of frustration.
TOUR DATES
2/28 - Minneapolis, MN - Mortimers
3/1 - Madison, WI - Crystal Corner
3/2 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle
4/11 - Columbus, OH - Cafe Bourbon Street
4/12 - Baltimore, MD - TBD
4/13 - New York, NY - Our Wicked Lady
4/14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Buffalo
4/15 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd
4/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Gooski's
4/17 - Cincinnati, OH - The Hub