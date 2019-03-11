The Aces' Eager Rock Burrows In
Fans of the Aces can attest that this band's songs readily get "stuck" inside your head. Meanwhile, the band sold out numerous shows on their current tour.
Back in 2017, the Aces' debut EP I Don't Like Being Honest hooked me with their jubilant rock tunes, namely "Stuck" and "Touch". Despite strong interest in the up-and-coming Utah band, I somehow missed any of their New York City performances. Move ahead a few months and, prior to the release of their debut full-length When My Heart Felt Volcanic, I caught the Aces in an opening slot in San Francisco and left pretty thrilled by what I heard.
Now having sat on the album for nearly a year, I was very much looking forward to their headlining show at Bowery Ballroom in February. And so was the crowd, as the show (and the previous night) had sold out long in advance. Those in attendance were treated to a vibrant set from the Aces as the group put all their energy into the performance and were truly appreciative of the support from their fans. Lead singer Cristal Ramirez, drummer (and sister) Alisa Ramirez, bassist McKenna Petty and guitarist Katie Henderson put on a strong performance.
Their set included favorites of mine including "Lovin' Is Bible", "Baby Who", "Fake Nice" and standouts, "Volcanic Love" and show-closer "Stuck". Check out photos and video from their performance below.
SET LIST
Put It on the Line
Stay
Bad Love
Touch
Lovin' is Bible
Holiday
Strong Enough
Baby Who
Just Like That
Last One
Volcanic Love
Physical
Fake Nice
Waiting for You
[encore]
Hurricane
Stuck
TOUR DATES
Mar. 11 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall
Mar. 12 St. Louis, MO Duck Room @ Blueberry Hill
Mar. 13 Kansas City, MO recordBar
Mar. 15 Denver, CO Globe Hall
Mar. 16 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex