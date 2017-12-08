Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Aidan James - "What My Friends Talk About" (audio) (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
34m

"What My Friends Talk About" is a delightful piece of music that fits well into Aidan James' expanding wheelhouse of instantly catchy pop tunes

At just 16 years old, Aidan James has toured the world, rubbing elbows with the likes of Train, Jake Shimabukuro, and Jack Johnson while he's been at it. Like the artists he associates with, James is known for transforming the ukulele into a tool for breezy contemporary pop earworms that have come to make him a captivating voice for his generation.

"What My Friends Talk About" mixes some snap-along, clap-along R&B; synth and percussion into proceedings to accentuate its easygoing ebb and flow. James makes a convincing croon as he sings to a crush throughout the tune, his warm vocals navigating its swaying melody to infectiously positive effect.

While the ukulele may take more of a backseat here than some fans might expect, it still proves itself a proud voyager in the song's opening moments. James's inherent ability with the instrument shows as he strums his way through the beginning of the tune as it casually builds up momentum into its full instrumentation.

"What My Friends Talk About" is a delightful piece of music that fits well into James' expanding wheelhouse of instantly catchy pop tunes. All in all, it certainly will be what some will be talking about.

Music

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

Music

The 15 Best Americana Albums of 2017

In Americana music the present is female. Two-thirds of our year-end list is comprised of albums by women. Here, then, are the women (and a few men) who represented the best in Americana in 2017.

If a single moment best illustrates the current divide between Americana music and mainstream country music, it was Sturgill Simpson busking in the street outside the CMA Awards in Nashville. While Simpson played his guitar and sang in a sort of renegade-outsider protest, Garth Brooks was onstage lip-syncindg his way to Entertainer of the Year. Americana music is, of course, a sprawling range of roots genres that incorporates traditional aspects of country, blues, soul, bluegrass, etc., but often represents an amalgamation or reconstitution of those styles. But one common aspect of the music that Simpson appeared to be championing during his bit of street theater is the independence, artistic purity, and authenticity at the heart of Americana music. Clearly, that spirit is alive and well in the hundreds of releases each year that could be filed under Americana's vast umbrella.

TV

'Stranger Things 2' After the Binge: How Well Does It Hold Up?

(IMDB)

In spite of its stale scenario, sluggish start, and insubstantial side-stories, overall, Stranger Things 2 is still a satisfying sequel.

If you still haven't joined the ranks of millions of Stranger Things 2 viewers, what are you waiting for? It's been just over a month since the complete second season of Stranger Things came out on Netflix, which means many are now recovered after binge-watching all nine "chapters", allowing us some critical distance to look back on the experience with a more objective eye. So just how well does the second installment of this cult horror phenomenon really hold up in hindsight?

Music

Our Lady Peace - "Nice to Meet You" (video) (premiere)

Photo: Right Angle PR

Our Lady Peace's latest music video is yet another compellingly human installment in their ongoing series starring Matthew Santoro.

When acclaimed Toronto rockers Our Lady Peace released the first half of their latest album, Somethingness, earlier this year, it was to even further fanfare than usual. Not only was it their first output in five good years, but the four songs present on the record represent a true return to the guitar-driven, anthemic rock-and-roll that they've been known and loved for since 1992.

Music

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds: Who Built the Moon?

Photo: Lawrence Watson

Noel Gallagher's third solo release after Oasis is a marked shift from previous outings, delivering a desire for experimentation that demonstrates his continued relevance as musician, songwriter, and performer.

Noel Gallagher's productivity under the moniker of solo outfit the High Flying Birds demonstrates his musicianship and progressing showmanship since Oasis split up in 2009. The third album released under this name pushes his success and the consistency of his post-Oasis output into new territory with a set of songs recorded outside his typical writing and recording playbook. Who Built the Moon? was written and recorded with Irish electronic musician and producer David Holmes and results in an album as deep as both Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Chasing Yesterday but faster-paced and experimental, incorporating tape loops and exciting arrangements.

