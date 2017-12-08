Aidan James - "What My Friends Talk About" (audio) (premiere)
At just 16 years old, Aidan James has toured the world, rubbing elbows with the likes of Train, Jake Shimabukuro, and Jack Johnson while he's been at it. Like the artists he associates with, James is known for transforming the ukulele into a tool for breezy contemporary pop earworms that have come to make him a captivating voice for his generation.
"What My Friends Talk About" mixes some snap-along, clap-along R&B; synth and percussion into proceedings to accentuate its easygoing ebb and flow. James makes a convincing croon as he sings to a crush throughout the tune, his warm vocals navigating its swaying melody to infectiously positive effect.
While the ukulele may take more of a backseat here than some fans might expect, it still proves itself a proud voyager in the song's opening moments. James's inherent ability with the instrument shows as he strums his way through the beginning of the tune as it casually builds up momentum into its full instrumentation.
"What My Friends Talk About" is a delightful piece of music that fits well into James' expanding wheelhouse of instantly catchy pop tunes. All in all, it certainly will be what some will be talking about.