Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Malian Folk Group Al Bilali Soudan Is Shockingly Electric on 'Tombouctou'

Adriane Pontecorvo
11 Jun 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Clermont Music

On Tombouctou, Al Bilali Soudan are amplified. The electronic buzz of plugged-in tehardent no longer sounds like the repetition of background music. Now, it starts a fire, fully energized, and with every member at full volume.

Tombouctou
Al Bilali Soudan

Clermont Music

17 April 2020

In sharp contrast to contemporaries like Tinariwen and Bombino, quintet Al Bilali Soudan are known for taking a stripped-down approach to the arrangement Kel Tamasheq folk music traditions. Their self-titled 2012 debut album was all-acoustic, a mesmerizing introduction to their improvisational style of tehardent music, named after the Tamasheq term for the stringed ngoni often identified as the national instrument of Mali. With long, entrancing tracks and a rawness to the recording, it offered many around the world their first look at unadorned Kel Tamasheq roots music, older styles in contemporary settings.

On new album Tombouctou, Al Bilali Soudan are amplified. The electronic buzz of plugged-in tehardent no longer sounds like the repetition of background music. Now, it starts a fire, fully energized, and with every member at full volume. No longer simply atmospheric, Al Bilali Soudan is standing strong and moving forward, both tradition-bearers and modern performers. Metaphorically and literally, they resonate in new ways while paying tribute to a long lineage of musicians.

Largely, the songs on Tombouctou are ones of commemoration. They praise kind-hearted and beautiful individuals, revel at weddings and memorials, and recall traditional dances from the past before offering final hopes for local and global peace. Whole-hearted and full-throated, the band celebrates, every piece an ecstatic moment of musical collaboration between artists who share heritage and skill.

Like the lyrics, the music itself shows continuity and adaptation. Passionate vocals call out with a familiar underlayer of grit, making their way in and out of patterns woven by tehardent and calabash. Cutting through the electric droning tied to the tehardent, lead player Abellow Yattara's nimble fingers pluck intricate flourishes over solid percussion lines on tracks like opener "Khadeïdja", reminding his audience that the essentials are still there beneath the effects, the details still crucial in making outstanding music.

Later, this is even more apparent. Wedding song "Djaba" opens with a blistering tehardent solo, razor-sharp and impossibly quick. Commemorative "Hoummaïssa" is full of ornate sonic loops and whorls. "Tabaïtara" starts with a brief, sedate string introduction that repeats throughout the song, grounding it behind the electric sheen of the lead instrument. As the album finally closes with finale "La Paix", Aboubacrine Yattara's unplugged bass tehardent alternates between playing in unison with the electrified lead and anchoring his improvised riffs. The result is a satisfying midtempo finish to the album marked by the album's only English lyrics: "We need peace / We need peace in Mali / We need peace in Africa / We need peace in the world."

Gentle messages of unity aside, Tombouctou is one of the most aurally intense albums I've heard so far this year, even without the addition of styles like the blues-rock or reggae that blend so well with folk in so much Kel Tamasheq pop. It has spikes, it has teeth, it shines almost too brightly, eschewing warm and earthy in favor of metallic blaze. To listen to it straight through takes a similar kind of stamina as seeing a live show would. These lovingly perpetuated Malian folk traditions are decidedly not for the faint of heart or ear. They are for moving forward at a breakneck pace, all while holding on to what matters, and for Al Bilali Soudan, such an approach points to an exciting, completely unpredictable future.

Related Articles Around the Web
folk world music clermont music music review al bilali soudan
7
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Books

Looking for the Next Best Version of America? Abrams Wrote the Book on How to Achieve It

"Try this at home": With her latest work, Our Time Is Now, Plotter-in-Chief Stacey Abrams offers a timely playbook for how to ensure free and fair elections in America.

Music

Malian Folk Group Al Bilali Soudan Is Shockingly Electric on 'Tombouctou'

On Tombouctou, Al Bilali Soudan are amplified. The electronic buzz of plugged-in tehardent no longer sounds like the repetition of background music. Now, it starts a fire, fully energized, and with every member at full volume.

Music

Nu Shooz on Bringing the '80s Back for COVID-19 Relief and the Enduring Appeal of "I Can't Wait"

Nu Shooz, the duo of Valerie Day and John Smith, discuss participating in the '80s virtual concert Back to the Basement, airing this Saturday.

Film

Why 'Dead Silence' Is the Forgotten Gem of James Wan's Horror Oeuvre

James Wan's supernatural ventriloquism film, Dead Silence, was buried alive in the catacombs of cinema's history by a mountain of awful reviews upon its release. But its take on the horrors of misogyny may compel you to watch it now.

Music

Dave Douglas Pays Tribute to Jazz Legend Dizzy Gillespie on 'Dizzy Atmosphere'

Jazz trumpeter and composer Dave Douglas has constructed a tribute to Dizzy Gillespie that gives his young band as much voice as possible, with two reinterpretations of Dizzy classics and seven originals.

Music

Thurston Moore and Lee Ranaldo Share Lockdown, Shelter in Place, Protest Gems

One of the pleasures of human culture is that, as a combined stream of millions of individuals' efforts in this current moment, and millions of people's inputs across time stretching back thousands of years, no single person will ever have seen or heard it all.

Music

The Most Memorable Albums of 1999 (Part 4)

Part four of the most "memorable" music of 1999 brings a superb sophomore turn from the Dixie Chicks while Garth Brooks goes kinda nuts. British rock stands proud with Muse, Gomez, and Supergrass and the schlocky, corporate rock of Creed rockets to the top of the US charts.

Music

Chris Liebing's "Polished Chrome" Gets Remix From Throbbing Gristle's Chris Carter (premiere)

Chris Liebing's "Polished Chrome" first appeared on 2018's Burn Slow and features new wave icon Gary Numan. "Chris Carter is a real legend", says Liebing of the remixer of this track.

Music

JD Simo's Psychedelic Soul in Spotlight With "One of Those Days" (premiere)

Jack White/Luther Dickinson collaborator, JD Simo delivers the trippy, soulful, and emotional "One of Those Days" about the importance of perseverance.

Jedd Beaudoin
Music

Cocktails Reach Power Pop Ecstasy on "Bun E. Carlos" (premiere)

Cocktails' "Bun E. Carlos" taps into the fantasy side of rock 'n' roll. It's the new single from their upcoming LP, Catastrophic Entertainment, a "raw and dirty monster of a pop record".

Music

Contrastography: Prince vs. Bob Dylan

Contrastography compares the histories of two famous entities to display some unusual coincidences. First up is Prince vs. Bob Dylan.

Books

Bring That Beat Back: A Course in Hip-Hop Sampling 101

In Bring That Beat Back, critic Nate Patrin argues that hip-hop is essentially a forward-looking evolution of black American music with a deep reverence for its predecessors.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.