New Orleans Bluesman Alabama Slim Teases New Album with "Rock Me Baby" (premiere)

Alabama Slim's "Rock Me Baby" is music that stays mostly still, allowing the world to move around it and reveal its fullest heart and soul only when the listener becomes one with the music's masterful simplicity and quiet elegance.

