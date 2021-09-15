Alisa Amador Blends Folk, Jazz, and Soul on ‘Narratives’

Alisa Amador is no stranger to music, even if she doesn’t have a vast catalog of recorded music. Her parents are in the Latin folk band Sol y Canto. At age five, Amador was already singing backing vocals for Sol y Canto. At age ten, inspired by her father, she started playing classical guitar. You don’t have to listen to a lot of her new EP to realize that Amador was a good pupil. Narratives is a six-song EP in which she examines herself and expresses her feelings in themes ranging from the importance of loving yourself to fighting against oppression. She also shows a range of sounds, including jazz, soul, and the folk that has long been a part of her life.

From the beginning, “Timing” gives vibes of Lake Street Dive. The melody goes heavy on the soul, particularly in the horns and the organ. There’s also a jazz aspect you can hear in the guitar and the muted horns. Amador ties it all together with vocals that are sweet and soulful.

As you proceed through the songs on the album, you realize that Amador has a knack for pretty music. “Burnt and Broken” is folky with just vocals (Hayley Sabella and Kaiti Jones providing beautiful harmonies) and fingerpicked guitar. It has a very classic sound similar to Judy Collins. The song is even lovelier because of the poetic lyrics. The chorus is particularly poignant with the lyrics, “They refuse to fix what broke, a ruse, a plume of smoke. The bruise of words unspoken. The truth is burnt and broken.”

“Nada Que Ver” is another stunningly gorgeous song. Amador says, “This song is me bargaining with love. Stating clearly what I want and naming my qualms.” This one also features just vocals and guitar, and it’s that spare arrangement that provides some of the power of the song. Even if you don’t understand what’s being sung, it’s hard not to be moved by the evocative vocals.

Alisa Amador’s Narratives does what an EP is meant to do. It gives a taste of Amador’s sweet vocals and melodies, leaving the listener wanting more. Once you listen to this EP countless times, you will likely be ready to hear much more of what she has to offer.