Powered by RebelMouse
Music

All Things Blue Say Goodbye to "Chad" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
14 May 2020
Photo: Erika Mugglin / Courtesy of Clarion Call Media

Los Angeles dream poppers All Things Blue get off emotional see-saw and into full action with their new single, "Chad".

"Chad", the new single from All Things Blue arrives 15 May and is a potent bite of dream punk from All Things Blue.

Vocalist India Coombs says, "It's a gnawing fuck-you love song about having your heart dangling from someone else's hook for too long. See-saws are fun until you're riding an emotional see-saw; when you want someone that doesn't want you but makes sure to keep you around. Wasting time is easy when you're waiting for someone who gives just enough affection to keep your hopes alive and make you think, 'This can't just be in my head." Sometimes you only realize in retrospect; that person was just a Chad." She adds, "Also during the whole vocal take I was holding Jon [Joseph]'s week old baby boy which is why I laugh at the end cause he fell asleep."

Coombs' emotionally-charged vocal stands front-and-center in the track and though the tune is far from anthemic it's hard not to feel like cheering when she delivers the final lines that send Chad back where he belongs. At three minutes it's over all too soon but, thankfully, we can revisit for future listens.

Related Articles Around the Web
dream pop indie pop premiere all things blue
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Books

'Spring Rain' Is a Superb Graphic Memoir of the Vagaries of Mind and Memory

Andy Warner's style of narrative in Spring Rain is evocative of those visual puzzles that require the viewer to look beyond the image in front of them, letting their eyes relax into an indirect gaze, in order for the hidden picture to reveal itself.

Music

American Aquarium Offer 'Lamentations' on the American Dream

On Lamentations, Americana band American Aquarium address these hard times, the sins of the South, and those that want the band to just shut up and sing.

Film

'The Grand Budapest Hotel' Gorgeously Conveys Our Need for Poise and Elegance

The sense of artifice in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel helped him create an alluring reverie of both color and meaning.

Music

10 Essential Releases from 10 Years of Tri Angle Records

Tri Angle comes to an end as a label but begins as an important archive of electronic music. To celebrate these legendary 10 years of Tri Angle, here are 10 of their many essential releases.

Music

Producer Roza Terenzi's ​​Debut LP Shows Flashes of Greatness​

Producer Roza Terenzi's Modern Bliss shows she can take on many sounds at once—jungle, dub, trance, deep house, and classic Detroit techno—without sacrificing any flair or any nuance.

Music

Ferdinand the Bull and the Accidentals Team for "Who's Got My Good Times?" (premiere)

Indie folk powerhouses Ferdinand the Bull and the Accidentals' Sav Buist and Katie Larson team up for a song about self-dedication and self-worth, "Who's Got My Good Times?"

Music

Orions Belte Travels '600m Per Minute' (EP stream) (premiere)

Norway's Orions Belte deliver a wide-ranging but cohesive collection of instrumentals on 600m Per Minute. "You pick up inspirations from words you read, cities you go to, a painting hanging in a corner at an exhibition," says guitarist Øyvind Blomstrøm.

Music

All Things Blue Say Goodbye to "Chad" (premiere)

Los Angeles dream poppers All Things Blue get off emotional see-saw and into full action with their new single, "Chad".

Music

'Pacific Breeze 2' Is Another Refreshing Dive into the Waters of City Pop

Reissue label Light in the Attic follows up last year's Japanese musical excursion with another collection, Pacific Breeze 2, that's sure to please lovers of international retro-pop.

Music

'Reunions' Is Yet Another Winner From Jason Isbell

Jason Isbell both subverts and embraces country and rock tropes on Reunions, his new album with the 400 Unit.

Film

'The Ghost of Peter Sellers': When an Actor Destroys His Own Movie

Peter Medak's documentary about his ill-fated 1974 pirate comedy, The Ghost of Peter Sellers, is less bonkers tale of a production gone mad than therapeutic excursion into a traumatic memory.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.